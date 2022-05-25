"They are not to be messed with" - Agbonlahor points out Liverpool weakness Real Madrid could expose in the UCL final

Former England attacker Gabby Agbonlahor has pointed out a weakness in the Liverpool side Real Madrid could look to exploit.

The Reds will lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League final this Saturday (May 28) in Paris. The Merseyside outfit will have their eyes on their seventh European title while their opponents will be looking for their 14th-time continental triumph.

Gabby Agbonlahor has suggested that Liverpool have often looked vulnerable due to their high line and Real Madrid could look to exploit that. The former Aston Villa striker has claimed that the Reds looked jaded against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last Premier League game. He told Football Insider:

"Against Wolves, a lot of the Liverpool players look shattered and that they had nothing left in their legs. The way they played with that high line, Wolves wasted so many opportunities when it was three v one. Look at the goal and the chance that Hwang [Hee-chan] had."

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch CONFIRMED: Virgil van Dijk is fully fit for the Champions League final. CONFIRMED: Virgil van Dijk is fully fit for the Champions League final. #awlive [lfc] 🚨 CONFIRMED: Virgil van Dijk is fully fit for the Champions League final. #awlive [lfc] https://t.co/OOp98QYhvV

Agbonlahor has insisted that Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo could hurt the Reds if they play a high line against Real Madrid. The former Aston Villa attacker added:

“If they defend like that with Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo running behind, it’s going to be very difficult. I can’t call it. Even against Man City this season, van Dijk got caught with that high line. Real Madrid showed against Chelsea and Man City, they are not to be messed with.”

Liverpool cannot afford to take Real Madrid lightly

Even though Liverpool will be the favorites against Real Madrid in the Champions League final, they cannot take the Spanish giants lightly. Los Blancos have defied all odds to make their way to the final, beating PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City in the knockout stages.

The Spanish capital club are the most successful club in the history of the Champions League for a reason. Carlo Ancelotti and his Real Madrid side boasts an unparalleled experience at this stage and Jurgen Klopp will surely acknowledge that.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we’ve grown since then." Jordan Henderson on facing Real Madrid:"I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we’ve grown since then." #awlive [the guardian] Jordan Henderson on facing Real Madrid:"I would say they are facing a different Liverpool, for sure. We did very well to get there when we played Madrid in the final in 2018. The lads were incredible. But we’ve grown since then." #awlive [the guardian] https://t.co/bYMNhXKMnl

Liverpool have done incredibly well this season and could end their campaign on a high if they can clinch their seventh European crown. However, the Reds must be at their absolute best in order to secure a victory against the seasoned Champions League winners.

Klopp's men did not have their best game against Wolves but still managed to salvage a victory. However, they must now pick themselves up ahead of the biggest game of their season.

