“They might even sell him” – Mark Lawrenson offers honest opinion on ‘top, top player’ at Arsenal

Football pundit Mark Lawrenson has heaped praise on Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard, but believes that the club may sell the Norwegian in the future.

Speaking to Football Focus, Lawrenson singled out Odegaard for his performance in Arsenal's 3-1 win against Manchester United at the weekend and praised the midfielder for the quality he has shown this season. He said:

"The great thing about him, was it at 16, he went to Madrid? The problem is all the lazy journalists are saying ‘he’s going to be a wonderkid’ and all that kind of stuff. And he has got through all of that. Also the fact that he has had so many loans. As he said, he has learnt something from everywhere he has gone. Plus, he is only 22 (23). He is already a top, top player. They might even sell him on, might’n they, Arsenal?"

Odegaard has been one of Arsenal's standout players this season. The Norwegian has scored only six goals and provided four assists in 31 league appearances this season. However, the midfielder has created the most chances in the league since November. The 23-year old has been the creative hub of Mikel Arteta's side and has often been at the heart of the Gunners' attacking play.

"I take that as a big compliment" - Odegaard on captaining Arsenal

Odegaard has been handed the captain's armband in the Gunners' last three games following Alexandre Lacazette and Kieran Tierney's absence from the squad. Earlier this week, the Norwegian was asked whether being captain brings added pressure to perform. He told tv2sport, as reported by Football London:

"It's big, of course, but it does not change much. I feel like I'm doing the same things. There are more people around who think about it. But it is a great recognition and a great declaration of trust. I take that as a big compliment, but beyond that I do the same as always."

The midfielder was also asked whether he expected to be captaining the side this early in his tenure at the club. He said:

"No, I did not think so. I've only been here a little over a year, so I did not think so. But everything has gone very well from the start, I quickly got into it and slipped into the environment, the group and the team. Everything has gone faster than I expected."

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Martin Ødegaard: ‘I said it when I first came, I felt at home at Arsenal from the first week, and I feel like everything is just getting better & better’. Martin Ødegaard: ‘I said it when I first came, I felt at home at Arsenal from the first week, and I feel like everything is just getting better & better’. https://t.co/oFOHAgURKg

