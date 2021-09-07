“They missed out this transfer window” - Gabriel Agbonlahor explains why Liverpool won’t win Premier League title

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has questioned Liverpool's business in the recently-concluded transfer window by suggesting they are still a striker short.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Liverpool Echo), Agbonlahor believes Liverpool will challenge for the league but will ultimately fall short due to not having enough depth in their frontline. The former Villa forward said:

"They will be in a race, but for me, they won't win it because they have missed out this transfer window by not bringing in another attacking player."

Gabriel Agbonlahor even backed up his points by comparing his stats with Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. The 34-year-old believes all Liverpool fans and ex-players would agree the club needed more reinforcements this summer. In this regard, Agbonlahor said:

"Firmino's strike-rate is worse than mine, and that's saying something. He is injured now. If you ask Liverpool fans, they will say the same. If you ask ex-Liverpool players, they will say the same."

Liverpool had a pretty quiet summer transfer window. The Reds have only made one signing this summer, that of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping for the likes of Diogo Jota or Takumi Minamino to come good in the absence of Roberto Firmino.

"I think Liverpool will finish fourth" - Gabriel Agbonlahor

Gabriel Agbonlahor feels all of Liverpool's rivals have strengthened themselves this season whereas the Reds haven't had much of a change. That is why he believes Liverpool will finish fourth.

Speaking to TalkSPORT (via Anfield Watch), Agbonlahor said:

"I think Liverpool will finish fourth. They’ve got no chance of winning the league."

Despite keeping almost the same squad as the previous two seasons, Liverpool have still made a good start to the new season. The Reds have picked up seven points from their opening three games and are currently fifth in the table. Virgil van Dijk's return has been key for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool have only conceded one goal from their opening three fixtures.

However, the Reds will need all of their players to be fully fit as Liverpool embark on a busy month of September. They have a difficult Champions League group to navigate, having drawn Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and FC Porto.

🚨 CONFIRMED: Liverpool have named their 24-man squad for the Champions League group stages with both Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi included. Loris Karius has been omitted. #awlive [liverpool echo] pic.twitter.com/nrk265n268 — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) September 4, 2021

