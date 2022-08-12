“They were monsters in there” – Fabregas admits he had no ‘courage’ to fight ‘super big’ Manchester United counterparts during ‘Battle of the Buffet’ incident

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has touched on the infamous 'Battle of the Buffet' incident which saw him throw a pizza at former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

Speaking to ITV Sport, the legendary midfielder has shed light on the infamous 'Pizzagate' which has become one of the Premier League's most intriguing spats.

Manchester United and Arsenal players had embroiled in a food fight after the Red Devils controversially beat the Gunners 2-0 at Old Trafford in October 2004.

The victory for Ferguson's side ended the north London club's 49-game unbeaten run.

There has been much speculation surrounding the events that occured on the night, with Ferguson iconically having been slapped in the face by a pizza.

Fabregas has now admitted to being the offender, explaining his actions being as the result of not having the courage to fight.

He is quoted as saying, (via Mail):

"We were 49 games unbeaten. They were so competitive but they were very smart people. I was getting a lot of stick as well. So, I was very frustrated. You're warming up and didn't play. You're annoyed you lost. I just went in quickly to the dressing room and there was some food there, I was starving."

Describing the course of action that led to him launching the pizza slice, Fabregas said:

"I took a slice of pizza and we started hearing noises. You started seeing players and Arsene Wenger everywhere."

He continued,

"The first thing that occurred to me was to throw the pizza because I didn't have the power or the courage maybe to go into that fight. They were monsters in there. They were super, super big guys. Apparently it hit Sir Alex Ferguson."

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand recounts the 'Pizzagate' ordeal

Wenger (left0 and Sir Alex (right) clashed on numerous occasions

The 'Battle of the Buffet' had many entertaining subplots and Ferdinand has given his version of events.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, the former Manchester United defender said (via the aforementioned source):

"I don't think he [Fabregas] meant to throw it at the gaffer, I think he just dashed it out the door and the gaffer was walking past. It did hit him, the lasting memory for me was a security guard was having to hold him back from trying to get into the changing room. That's what I remember. You know what he's like, if his head went that was it."

Ferguson had never learned of the culprit up until recent times even being asked back in 2013 of whom he believed the 'pizza launcher' was:

''To this day, I have no idea who the culprit is."

Manchester United and Arsenal had carved out one of the fiercest rivalries in Premier League history and the hilarious food fight was at the height of the feud.

