"They should be moving him on" - Kevin Phillips says Manchester United should consider selling 31-year-old superstar and Marcus Rashford in summer

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has provided some interesting transfer advice to Manchester United. The former Sunderland star believes the club should part ways with David de Gea and Marcus Rashford this summer.

Rashford has endured one of the worst seasons of his career, scoring just five goals in 32 appearances across competitions. De Gea, meanwhile, has arguably been one of the club's best players this season, keeping nine clean sheets in 43 games across competitions.

His contract expires in 2023. As per 90 min, United are ready to begin contract negotiations with the Spaniard. However, Phillips believes the club should move on from Rashford and De Gea and bring in some 'fresh faces':

"In my opinion, I think they should be moving him on. I think with the new manager coming in, that would be the best course of action. You get to a stage in your career where you've been at a club a long time, like Rashford and De Gea, and things need to change," Phillips told Football Insider.

He continued:

"They need fresh faces through the door, and maybe they could even go down a younger route. I think De Gea is on borrowed time at United, along with many other players. It'll be interesting to see if that contract materialises when Ten Hag comes in."

United have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign. They are in sixth place in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal, who have two games in hand, with only three matches left. New manager Erik ten Hag is expected to overhaul an underperforming squad.

Manchester United are unlikely to entertain offers for David de Gea and Marcus Rashford

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Manchester United have had a dismal campaign. David de Gea, though, has been one of their most reliable players, so they might not look for his replacement just yet.

Rashford, though, has looked a shadow of his former self this season. According to Si.com, the 24-year-old is keen to leave Old Trafford and reignite his career. However, he had a solid campaign last season, so it remains to be seen if Ten Hag allows the Englishman to recover his mojo after a poor 2021-22 season.

utdreport @utdreport @FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC] Marcus Rashford wants to speak with Erik ten Hag to understand the plan. At the moment he is not planning to leave #mulive Marcus Rashford wants to speak with Erik ten Hag to understand the plan. At the moment he is not planning to leave #mulive [@FabrizioRomano, @UnitedStandMUFC]

He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 57 appearances last season. United finished second in the Premier League and reached the UEFA Europa League final.

