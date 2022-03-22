×
Create
Notifications

"They have so much experience"- Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool can mount PL title bid despite injury to key player

Kevin Philips expects the Reds to continue title bid despite Trent Alexander-Arnold&#039;s injury
Kevin Philips expects the Reds to continue title bid despite Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 22, 2022 01:37 PM IST
News

Former England striker Kevin Phillips believes Liverpool are capable of maintaining their Premier League title bid despite Trent Alexander-Arnold's absence from the squad.

Alexander-Arnold is on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. The setback comes at a critical time, with the Reds currently in an intense battle with Manchester City for the league title.

Phillips admitted that the defender's injury is a big blow to Liverpool, especially if he doesn't return in time for the final stretch of the campaign. However, the Englishman doesn't think the player's absence will destabilize the Merseyside giants' title chase.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has sustained a hamstring injury and will miss our #EmiratesFACup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest.

Phillips told Football Insider when asked how damaging the right-back's injury setback could be to the Reds:

"You do not want to lose top players at this stage of the season. It would be a big blow to lose him for the remainder of the season. Trent is very creative and he causes so many problems with his deliveries."
"Would it destabilize their title bid? I don’t think it would, personally. The likes of Joe Gomez and James Milner have shown that they can do a job there. They have so much experience."

He added:

“It is not ideal, but I think they would be fine even if Trent is out for a while. Hopefully, it doesn't keep him out for the season though."
'Trent Alexander-Arnold, how may I assist you?' 🤝 https://t.co/AC9jUquGU1

Alexander-Arnold was missing from Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Speaking about the player's absence ahead of the game, Jurgen Klopp told reporters (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"Trent is out with a hamstring, so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes."

Asked if the right-back would be facing weeks out, the German added:

"Yeah."

How can Liverpool replace Trent Alexander-Arnold?

The defender will be out for weeks, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed
The defender will be out for weeks, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed

Jurgen Klopp will need to look at other options to fill the right-back spot in the coming weeks. James Milner and Joe Gomez have done fine playing in that position before and are the likeliest options to get the nod.

Also Read Article Continues below

Nevertheless, the Reds will still miss Trent Alexander-Arnold's pace on the right wing, as well as his creativity and delivery. It remains to be seen how they will cope in his absence.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी