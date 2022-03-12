"They need to find the solution" - Dimitar Berbatov outlines issues faced by Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United

Dimitar Berbatov has urged interim manager Ralf Rangnick to resolve the training ground issues at Manchester United. The former Premier League striker believes the German needs to sort out things quickly to improve the club's fortunes.

Recent reports suggest United players are unhappy with the training methods brought in by the German coach. Media links indicate players are not motivated to get on the pitch.

In an interaction with Mirror Football, Berbatov was asked how Sir Alex Ferguson would have reacted to the situation. He replied that there is no way of finding out, as such a situation never materialised during the legendary manager's stint at the club. Berbatov elaborated:

"I don't know because we never had something like this. We always knew the training sessions, the coaches that were going to take them, and I don't remember anyone moaning about a training session. Everything was strictly made for the players so they knew how to perform, they would even ask us how the training sessions should go."

Berbatov expressed his surprise that the current crop of players are reportedly not happy with the training methods. According to the Bulgarian, that has had an effect on the team's performances as well, as the players are not enjoying training. He added:

"I read that players are not happy with the training methods, and this is a problem. If you go to the training sessions and you're not smiling, you're not enjoying what you are doing, then you're not going to perform well, that's for sure."

The former United striker has urged that Rangnick's inexperience in managing a top club could be a reason for that, adding:

"If there is any truth to that, they need to find the solution. Rangnick, as I've said before - although he has a reputation in the world of football - he has never managed a club like United, so sometimes that can be an issue as well. I hope that the coaching staff around can help him solve this situation because if you're not happy going into a training session, it's not going to be good for the players."

Manchester United looking to hire a permanent manager soon

Manchester United are on the lookout for a permanent manager, and it looks like Ralf Rangnick is out of the running.

🗣️ "United by their own standards can't let what's been happening go on for much longer."



David Ornstein reports that Manchester United have spoken to some of the candidates for the permanent managerial role as the Early Kick Off Panel discuss the situation at the club. 🗣️ "United by their own standards can't let what's been happening go on for much longer."David Ornstein reports that Manchester United have spoken to some of the candidates for the permanent managerial role as the Early Kick Off Panel discuss the situation at the club. https://t.co/GR2aSNPObE

Manchester United have reportedly zeroed in on Ajax's Eric ten Hag and PSG's Mauricio Pochettino. Real Madrid's Carlo Ancelotti, Southampton's Ralph Hasenhüttl, Brighton & Hove Albion's Graham Potter and Spain's Luis Enrique are also on the list.

