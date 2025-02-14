"They need a finished article and not an experiment" – Danny Murphy names Liverpool star who can improve Arsenal now

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has asserted that Reds striker Darwin Nunez could potentially improve Arsenal should the Uruguayan seal a move to the Emirates Stadium side.

The Gunners, who are seven points behind the Anfield club in the Premier League table, are in the midst of an injury crisis. While Gabriel Jesus is out for the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, both Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz are nursing hamstring issues respectively.

Speaking recently to online betting website Spin Genie, Murphy suggested Nunez could prove to be a potential starter for the Gunners in the future. He said (h/t Metro):

"Would Darwin Nunez be a better option than Arsenal have? Of course he would. Now Kai Havertz is injured, you have to wonder who is going to play up front. Eddie Nketiah left, Folarin Balogun left before that. If Nunez joins Arsenal, then he would be better than their options up front and improve them in that sense."

Murphy, who represented the Reds 249 times as a player, continued:

"They really need an accomplished striker that can turn them into Premier League and Champions League winners. They need a finished article and not an experiment. Havertz has done well enough this season with 15 goals, but he has missed chances in big moments which is why people are disappointed."

Slamming Arsenal's lack of recruitment in the winter window, he added:

"He is part of a team and a work ethic that has an understanding of how Mikel Arteta wants to play, but it was a big mistake to not bring in a striker during the window. Their wide players aren't really comfortable playing there and for a club the size of Arsenal and with the targets of Arsenal, it was very naive. They were pinning all their hopes on Havertz staying fit. They have taken a huge risk."

How well has Darwin Nunez fared at Liverpool?

Since Arne Slot's arrival at Liverpool last summer, Darwin Nunez has fallen down in Liverpool's pecking order. He is considered a rotational option for the Reds now with Luis Diaz starting in a number nine role of late.

Nunez, 25, has found the back of the opposition net just six times, including four league goals, in 33 overall appearances for Liverpool this season. He has also registered five assists in 1660 minutes of action so far.

Overall, Nunez has netted 39 goals and laid out 22 assists in 129 overall matches for Liverpool since departing Benfica in a £85 million transfer.

