“They need five players” - Gary Neville picks out 5 footballers who are not good enough for Manchester United after derby draw

Pundit Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to back Ruben Amorim by recruiting players who suit the manager's style of play. He pointed out five players who are not good enough in the current system and called for suitable reinforcements.

The former United defender made this claim while speaking after the Red Devils' goalless draw with Manchester City on Sunday (March 6). Neville was disappointed with the side's performance in the Manchester derby and told Sky Sports (via 90Min):

"From a United perspective, I get why he's gone back into a low block. But that's what we've seen from Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag. They've all come in with the intention of playing high-press, high-energy football, but all end up going back to a low block in big games."

He continued:

"I do understand why Ruben Amorim's done that today, with the players he's got because he hasn't got the players to adapt. They need five new players straight away before you even think about the rest of it."

"The three up front are not good enough and the two wing-backs, they're not good enough. They need five players. They need to serve him with five players who are good enough in this system to be able to play his system the way he wants," he concluded.

Since taking charge at Old Trafford, Amorim has stuck to his preferred 3-4-3 formation. However, his system is yet to pay dividends as the Red Devils have looked unconvincing and struggled to win games.

Against the Cityzens, the Portuguese tactician deployed Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot as wingbacks. Rasmus Hojlund led the attack and was supported by Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

The stalemate saw Manchester United remain 13th in the standings with 38 points from 31 matches.

Manchester United linked with player who excelled under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are reportedly looking at signing Sporting CP winger Francisco Trincao as per A Bola. The Red Devils are keen to bolster their squad in the summer by bringing in players who'd suit Ruben Amorim's style of play.

Trincao played under Amorim at Sporting CP and excelled under his favorite 3-4-3 (or 3-4-2-1) pattern. He scored 31 goals and created 25 assists in 131 games under his tutelage. The 25-year-old has also been in fine form this season, registering nine goals and 15 assists in 45 games across competitions.

The Sporting CP star has recorded the most assists, key passes, and the most big chances created per game in the Primeira Liga, making him the league's most creative player this season. His ability to play either on the left or right wing and as a second striker would make him a valuable asset at Manchester United.

