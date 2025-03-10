"They don't need Messi anymore", "Defense has massively improved" - Fans react as 10-man Inter Miami win MLS tie despite Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami fans online were pleased with their side's performance in their third successive win, this time with ten men, in Lionel Messi's absence. The Herons beat Charlotte FC 1-0 at home on Sunday (March 9).

Lionel Messi has sat out of wins against Houston Dynamo in the MLS and Cavalier SC in the CONCACAF Champions Cup last week. The 37-year-old was said to be fatigued but made his return to the squad for the visit of Charlotte FC after training during the week.

Coach Javier Mascherano opted against calling on the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) man off the bench despite naming him in the squad. The Herons managed in his absence, scoring early in the second half through Tadeo Allende (46') to claim a narrow win over their opponents.

Inter Miami's fans were impressed by how their team won. Some of them took to X to share their thoughts.

An fan praised the work of striker Luis Suarez in the absence of Messi.

"No Messi, no problem for Inter Miami when Luis Suárez is pulling off assists like this one for new signing Tadeo Allende. 🔥", they posted.

Another account pointed out that Messi wasn't needed any longer.

"Tears they don’t need Messi anymore 😭😭", they wrote.

A fan account attributed their good performance to the absence of defender Marcelo Weigandt.

"Even after getting robbed by ref you won. Massive respect to actual defenders. This happens when Weigandt doesn't play," they posted.

Another fan questioned why the team needed a "finished" Messi after the win.

"my Miami has won the last 3 games without #10. Someone remind me, why do we need that finished player again?", they asked.

A fan complained about the club not being honest about Lionel Messi's fitness status because of their ticket sales.

"Never seen a club treat a fan base this bad. Embarrassing to put a player on the bench to try and trick the fans and boost ticket prices when he’s not playing, just announce if he’s healthy or not," they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that the rearguard, which was a problem last season, has improved this season.

"The defense has massively improved, I can genuinely see the team winning most competition," they predicted.

Inter Miami recorded a second league win to go with three wins in the CONCACAF Champions Cup since the start of the season. The Herons have only dropped points once, in their MLS opener against Orlando City, since Javier Mascherano took over.

Inter Miami pip Charlotte FC despite Lionel Messi's absence

Lionel Messi did not make it onto the pitch for a third successive game for Inter Miami as they claimed a 1-0 win over Charlotte FC. The Herons had to play most of the game with ten players but managed to claim a vital win at home.

Lionel Messi was named on the bench, but his side suffered a blow just 38 minutes into the game when goalkeeper Oscar Ustari brought down Wilfried Zaha. The Argentine goalkeeper received his marching orders, becoming the third player in as many games to receive a red card for Inter Miami.

The Herons opened the scoring just 18 seconds into the second half after superb link-up play between Luis Suarez and Tadeo Allende. The move ended with Allende firing home the winner to earn his side all three points with his fourth goal of the season.

