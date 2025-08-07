"They don't need Messi", "Messi holds them back" - Fans react after Inter Miami defeat Pumas UNAM 3-1 in Lionel Messi's absence

Fans on X reckon Inter Miami no longer need Lionel Messi after they defeated Pumas UNAM 3-1 in the Argentine's absence. The two sides locked horns in the group stages of the Leagues Cup at the Chase Stadium on Wednesday, August 6.

Ad

Pumas broke the deadlock in the 34th minute, after Jorge Ruvalcaba found the bottom-right corner with an excellent shot. Fortunately for Inter Miami, summer signing Rodrigo De Paul leveled the scores in the 45th minute to get his side back into the game.

Luis Suarez then converted his side's penalty in the 59th minute to make it 2-1 before Tadeo Allende found the back of the net 10 minutes later to ensure the Herons qualified for the quarter-finals.

Ad

Trending

Lionel Messi was excluded from the matchday squad after suffering a minor muscle injury in his right leg during their win over Necaxa on Saturday, August 2. The 38-year-old has been vital for Inter Miami this season, registering 24 goals and 10 assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

Despite this, a section of fans believe the Herons play better without Messi and no longer need him, with one posting:

"They don't need Messi, Inter Miami's got that dawg in them"

Ad

FortKnox @FortKnoxCrypto @TouchlineX They don't need Messi, Inter Miami's got that dawg in them 🔥

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Messi holds them back"

Pep Sj @sj_pep47683 @TouchlineX Messi holds them back

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"They’re better off with out Messi," one fan posted

"Not surprising. this super team doesn’t need him. he isn’t carrying anything," another added

"Bro I really thought Miami couldn’t play without Messi but nvm😂 they almost play better no hate," one fan admitted

"No Messi no problem," another chimed in

Ad

"We achieved our objective" - Javier Mascherano provides verdict after Inter Miami progress to Leagues Cup quarter-finals in Lionel Messi's absence

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano was left satisfied after witnessing his side defeat Pumas UNAM 3-1 to progress to the Leagues Cup knockout stages. The Herons will aim to win the trophy again, having first claimed it in 2023 after signing Lionel Messi.

Ad

The Herons picked up wins over Atlas (2-1) and Pumas. Moreover, they also secured a narrow 5-4 penalty-shootout win over Necaxa after the game ended in a 2-2 draw in normal time to secure an additional point. As a result, they finished at the top of the Leagues Cup table with eight points from three games, qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Mascherano reckons they achieved their objective, telling reporters (via ESPN):

"It's a great joy. We achieved our objective of qualifying, and I think we did it well, playing a great game despite the difficulties we faced. I'm happy for the lads, the effort they put in. This is the first objective, but it can't change anything for us. Now, our focus is on Sunday [for the MLS game]."

Lionel Messi and Co. will next face Orlando City in the MLS on Sunday, August 10.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More