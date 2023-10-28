"They need to move them on" – Gabriel Agbonlahor urges Manchester United to sell five players

Ex-Aston Villa attacker Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Manchester United to offload five first-team stars in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Erik ten Hag's side, who finished third in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup last season, have endured a tough time in the initial months of this term. They have lost six times in 13 games and are eighth in the 2023-24 league table with 15 points from nine matches.

With their defence already letting in 20 goals this season, Manchester United have been linked with Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi of late.

During a discussion on Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked to give his opinion on Guehi's reported links with the Red Devils. He responded:

"Guehi is going to be expensive. Palace won't want to break up that partnership with him and [Joachim] Andersen. I like him. He's starting for England, getting caps. He's strong, quick, good on the ball. But United have a lot of work to do in the transfer market."

Naming five potential Manchester United outgoings, Agbonlahor also said:

"Look at that defence. [Raphael] Varane isn't the same, he looks like a 35-year-old. Casemiro isn't the same. [Lisandro] Martinez is injury-prone. [Luke] Shaw is injury-prone. [Tyrell] Malacia is too."

Claiming that United are in need of fitter stars, Agbonlahor concluded:

"United have got a real problem now and they need to see if those players will keep letting [Erik] Ten Hag down with their fitness. They need to move them on, go out and spend money on players who can stay fit."

Meanwhile, the Red Devils have been told to dish out atleast £60 million to rope in Guehi in the future. However, the 23-year-old is unwilling to move next January as he is keen to continue getting regular first-team action before the UEFA Euro 2024, according to Football Insider.

Saudi Arabian clubs ready huge offer to lure 23-year-old away from Manchester United

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, Saudi Pro League clubs are willing to provide competition to Borussia Dortmund and Juventus in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho. They are keen to offer the Manchester United star a salary of £200,000-a-week to beat other clubs.

Sancho, who joined United from Borussia Dortmund in a £73 million move in 2021, could decide to move away from Old Trafford after falling out with Erik ten Hag. He has been out of the Red Devils' first-team setup since his outburst against his boss on X last September.

A 23-cap England international, Sancho has made 82 appearances for Manchester United so far. He has scored 12 goals and registered six assists in 4986 minutes of first-team playing for the Old Trafford outfit.