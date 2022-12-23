"They need one of the world's best" - Manchester United told to avoid making move for 2022 FIFA World Cup winner

Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson has stated that Manchester United should avoid signing Argentina and Aston Villa star Emiliano Martinez after his 2022 FIFA World Cup heroics.

Martinez, 30, has been one of the most prominent shot-stoppers in the world over the past two seasons. Since joining Aston Villa from Arsenal for a fee in the region of £20 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 30 clean sheets in 91 matches across all competitions.

A right-footed vocal presence inside the penalty box, Martinez helped Argentina lift the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy earlier this month. Due to his vital contributions to his national team, the former Independiente man has attracted transfer interest from Manchester United of late.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson lauded Martinez for his Qatar World Cup triumph before questioning his pedigree. He said:

"I do not think he is at that elite level. He has done extremely well in his career to get to where he is. To win a World Cup is amazing and he was brilliant in the final. Is he in that top bracket of goalkeepers though? Not for me. He is a great character and a great goalkeeper but he is not an elite goalkeeper."

Robinson asserted that Manchester United and Tottenham should be on hunt for an elite shot-stopper, not Martinez. He added:

"I think United and Spurs need to sign an elite goalkeeper. They need one of the world's best. They need a goalkeeper on par with Alisson Becker and Ederson. They are the benchmark."

Sharing his thoughts on Martinez's stint for Arsenal, Robinson said:

"There is a reason why Arsenal sold him. He played there under many managers as well. It was not as if there were great goalkeepers ahead of him. That tells you a lot about him as a player. United and Spurs should be looking in a different bracket."

Manchester United are currently in search of a new goalkeeper as David de Gea is set to be a free agent next summer. The club are also monitoring the likes of Diogo Costa, Dominik Livakovic and Yann Sommer.

Two Premier League clubs join race to sign Manchester United misfit: Reports

According to talkSPORT, Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen to sign Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming winter transfer window. The Eagles are confident about finalizing a deal to facilitate a return for their youth product.

Wan Bissaka, 25, has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford since Erik ten Hag's arrival as the new manager. Since joining from Crystal Palace for £50 million in the summer of 2019, he has registered two goals and 11 assists in 128 overall appearances for the club.

With Diogo Dalot preferred as the first-choice right-back, Wan-Bissaka is likely to secure a permanent transfer to another club in January next year. He is currently valued at £15 million, as per Transfermarkt.

