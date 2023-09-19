“They need the points” – Toronto FC star who spent time at La Masia offers perspective on Lionel Messi returning to Inter Miami line-up for MLS clash

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vasquez reckons Lionel Messi's Inter Miami cannot afford to drop any more points, ahead of his team's MLS clash against the Herons on Wednesday (September 20).

Miami, who were without Messi in their last MLS outing, crashed to a 5-2 loss at Atlanta on Saturday. The loss keeps Tata Martino's outfit in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with 28 points.

With seven games remaining in the regular season, the Herons are seven points adrift of ninth-placed DC United (35) - the last playoff place - but have two games in hand. Nevertheless, it's pertinent that Miami don't drop more points as they eye the postseason.

Vasquez, who played with Messi at Barcelona's La Masia academy, said along the same lines. The 36-year-old said (as per GOAL) that Messi would be raring to go in front of his home fans in a potentially must-win game:

“I think he’s going to be ready Wednesday because he plays in front of his fans again. And also because they can’t miss more points. They need the points … we really need it also. That’s why I say it’s going to be a fun game for us and for the supporters.”

Toronto (22) are the bottom-placed team in the MLS Eastern Conference. Their slim postseason hopes would be all but over if they lose to Miami.

What has Toronto interim coach said about Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi has been on a tear since joining MLS side Inter Miami on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 11 games across three different competitions. However, Messi has missed the Herons' last two games due to varying reasons.

He missed the 3-2 home win over Sporting KC, as he was away on international duty with Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner arrived in South Florida in time for their next MLS game at Atlanta last weekend but was rested ahead of a gruelling run of fixtures.

Toronto interim coach, though, reckons Lionel Messi will be back in the XI for the midweek MLS game (as per aforementioned source):

"We’re hoping to see Messi. I think since he’s come to the league, his work has been incredible. Not only individually but how he’s risen the stock of Inter Miami and then his team-mates around him but also the stock of the league.”

Miami play six games in the next 18 days - including an US Open Cup final against Houston on September 27.