"They need something" - Ian Wright says Tottenham will be 'a real problem' if they sign Manchester United target

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright believes Tottenham Hotspur could become 'a real problem' if they sign Manchester United target Christian Eriksen.

Antonio Conte's side have been heavily reliant on the goals and creative abilities of Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. The duo have scored 37 of the club's 64 league goals and have provided 17 assists between them this season.

Eriksen spent six and a half seasons with Tottenham, scoring 69 goals and providing 90 assists in 305 appearances, winning their 'Player of the Year' award. He helped them secure four consecutive top-four league finishes between 2015 and 2019, playing a key role in their 2018-18 Champions League final run.

The Dane joined Brentford in January and has been a revelation for Thomas Frank's side. Wright has said that Tottenham must attempt to sign a player like Eriksen, who would add creativity to their midfield and provide service to Kane and Son.

"They need creativity in the midfield Tottenham. They need something. They need a Christian Eriksen-type of player who can knit that team together, and then Tottenham are going to be a real problem for people," Wright told Premier League productions (via Yahoo).

As per ESPN, United are interested in signing Eriksen this summer. New manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the 30-year-old and enjoys a goon relationship with the Denmark internationa. He allowed the former Tottenham star to train with Ajax earlier this year before his return to football.

United, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the exit of Spanish midfielder Juan Mata, whose contract expires at the end of the season. The Red Devils could, therefore, attempt to sign an attacking midfielder who'll provide adequate cover and competition to Bruno Fernandes.

Tottenham Hotspur could join Manchester United in race to sign Christian Eriksen

Brentford vs Southampton - Premier League

According to ESPN, Tottenham Hotspur could join Manchester United in the race to sign Christian Eriksen. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in ten games for Brentford, displaying his ability to produce the goods consistently in the Premier League.

The Brentford midfielder could prefer a move to the London Stadium due to his close relationship with the club's fan, hierarchy and many current players. Spurs are also favourites to finish in the top four of the Premier League.

They are two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, with one game left to play this season. The club could, therefore, provide Eriksen with the opportunity to play UEFA Champions League football next season.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will undergo a rebuild under Ten Hag. The Dutchman is expected to overhaul the club's squad and could take time to implement his footballing philosophy and turn around their fortunes.

Manchester United face an uncertain future as opposed to Tottenham, who are seemingly heading in the right direction under Conte.

