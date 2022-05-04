"They need that sort of character after having someone like Paul Pogba" - Noel Whelan urges Manchester United to sign 27-year-old Premier League midfielder

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has urged Manchester United to sign Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse this summer.

The Sun has reported that incoming Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants the Southampton skipper for his new-look midfield. The report also claims that Manchester City could also be in the race for the Saints star, with Pep Guardiola being a huge admirer of the Englishman.

Noel Whelan has claimed that Ward-Prowse will be a brilliant addition to the Manchester United midfield with his creativity and work rate. Speaking about Ward-Pworse, the 47-year-old told Football Insider:

“I think they’re desperately in need of a player like him in midfield. He’s got the creativity they need but he’s also got a really strong work ethic. He’s not just a goalscorer and a creative player – he puts his foot in when he needs to. He’s aggressive and he works very hard."

Whelan went on to suggest that Ward-Prowse will be the perfect midfielder to bring the most out of Bruno Fernandes. He also insisted that the dead-ball specialist will be an upgrade over Paul Pogba, who looks destined to leave this summer with his contract expiry. Whelan added:

“I think he would compliment Fernandes perfectly. I think they need that sort of character after having someone like Paul Pogba who has the tendency to drift through games. Ward-Prowse will work tirelessly for 90 minutes, and I think the front three would benefit no end from having him in that side.”

Ward-Prowse has been in blistering form for Southampton this season having scored 10 goals and providing eight assists in 39 games across all competitions.

The England international is also regarded as one of the best free-kick takers in the world. Only David Beckham (18) has scored more direct free kicks than Ward-Prowse, who has 14 to his name so far.

James Ward-Prowse would be a solid addition to ten Hag's Manchester United squad

As per The Sun, Southampton could be prepared to sell their skipper for £75 million. It is a massive transfer fee but it still promises to be an excellent investment from the Red Devils' point of view.

Ward-Prowse comes with enormous experience in the Premier League and is also a natural leader, something United are lacking in their midfield. He is tireless and at the same time, an elegant midfielder and his ability from set-pieces is unparalleled.

If Manchester United can get this deal over the line, it should prove to be a step in the right direction.

