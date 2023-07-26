"They need a striker who's going to come in and score 20 league goals" – Ex-Arsenal man feels Gabriel Jesus could be pushed to new role next season

Ex-Arsenal youth star Jay Bothroyd has urged the Gunners to sign a prolific striker this summer, claiming that Gabriel Jesus could be shifted out wide in the upcoming 2023-24 season.

The Gunners are in the midst of rebuilding their squad with three new stars already announced on permanent deals. They have signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber for a combined £208 million.

Mikel Arteta's side are also said to be aiming to sell a few players to make room for new summer signings, with Thomas Partey at the top of the list. They have already offloaded Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari so far.

During an interaction with Sky Sports, Bothroyd was asked to share his two cents on Partey's current situation at Arsenal. He responded:

"I think, from his point of view, he should move on. Especially if he feels like: 'I want to play week in and week out'. He's not going to do that with Declan Rice. Arteta said: 'They can both play together'. I think that would be in a 4-2-3-1. Odegaard as a number 10, then two sitting. But I don't think that's going to happen that much."

Bothroyd stated that Jesus could be deployed as a wide operator if the Gunners were to change their approach next campaign. He continued:

"I think someone like Jesus can be pushed wide if they sign a striker. I think a striker for Arsenal is key. They need a striker who's going to come in and score 20 league goals a season. If Partey wants to play every week, then he has to leave. But if he is happy to be a part of the squad, then it's good for Arsenal that he stays."

Jesus, 26, joined the north London outfit from Manchester City for £45 million past summer. He helped them finish second in the 2022-23 Premier League standings, scoring just 11 goals in 26 league matches.

Who are Arsenal's current striking options?

As things stand, Arsenal are set to head into the upcoming 2023-24 campaign with three strikers, namely Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun. They are likely to field the Brazilian as their first-choice number nine with Nketiah continuing as the backup option.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are reportedly aiming to cash in on Balogun following the player's stellar season-long loan stint at Reims. The 22-year-old, who is said to be valued at around £50 million, contributed 21 goals and three assists in 37 Ligue 1 games last campaign.

On the other hand, Kai Havertz could also be deployed as a false nine if and when required. Although Mikel Arteta has hinted that the star would be playing in a left-sided central midfield role, the German is versatile enough to deputize for Jesus in the upcoming season.