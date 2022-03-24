"They both need a wake-up call" - Paddy Kenny disappointed with Manchester United duo's form this season

Former Sheffield United star Paddy Kenny has urged Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho to show the world how “brilliant” they are.

On March 17, the two Man United forwards were left out of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the upcoming international fixtures. While Sancho’s performances have markedly improved in the last couple of months, Rashford’s exclusion does not come as a surprise. The 24-year-old has only scored four goals in 19 Premier League matches this season, rarely making an impact when called upon.

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford not named in Gareth Southgate's England squad. Sancho's omission utterly illogical. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw only #mufc players included. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford not named in Gareth Southgate's England squad. Sancho's omission utterly illogical. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw only #mufc players included.

In light of the duo’s omission from the England squad, Kenny hopes that the two Manchester United forwards will take the snub as a wake-up call. Highlighting their shortcomings, the former Leeds United goalkeeper told Football Insider:

“They both need a wake-up call to be honest. Rashford more than Sancho. Sancho has at least picked up a bit after a slow start to the season.”

He added:

“I think he’s been really good but Rashford has been the big disappointment. He’s barely playing and when he does come on he does absolutely nothing. Hopefully this tells them they need to perform better, though they should know that. They are at Manchester United and they aren’t performing to the level required.”

Kenny thought that if the pair took the next couple of weeks to recalibrate themselves, they would enjoy a strong conclusion to the season.

He added

“If they use these two weeks to reset, then they can have a really big end to the season. These are brilliant players and they need to show it.”

Jadon Sancho, who signed from Borussia Dortmund for €85million last summer, has played in 33 games in all competitions, registering five goals and three assists. Manchester United, who are currently fifth in the Premier League standings, return to action against Leicester City on April 2nd.

Erik ten Hag interviewed by Manchester United hierarchy

With interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s tenure coming to an end in May, the Red Devils have set their sights on appointing a capable permanent manager. As per Sky Sports, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is one of the top names on United’s managerial shortlist.

Alex Shaw @AlexShawESPN Ten Hag should be interviewing Man United as much as they are interviewing him. Ten Hag should be interviewing Man United as much as they are interviewing him.

According to the source, the two parties had a “positive interview” on Monday and the club were impressed with Dutchman’s vision and philosophy. Although satisfied with Ten Hag’s interview, United are still set to meet with other candidates before finalizing their decision.

