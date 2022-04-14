"They need a whole new team!" - Gabby Agbonlahor advises Erik ten Hag against 'nightmare' Manchester United job

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has advised Ajax manager Erik ten Hag against taking the Manchester United job.

The 35-year-old believes that the situation at Manchester United is a 'nightmare' and if he were in Ten Hag's situation, he 'would not join' the Red Devils.

As per Football Insider, the Red Devils are set to trigger the Dutchman's release clause with Ajax having already chosen him as their new manager.

But Agbonlahor has warned the 52-year-old that he would have to deal with 'a ridiculous amount of problems' if he takes over from Ralf Rangnick.

The former England international has also claimed that Manchester City and Liverpool are 'a million miles ahead' of the rest of the pile right now. He told Football Insider:

“If I was Ten Hag, I, personally, would not join Man United. They have got a ridiculous amount of problems. Where do you even start with Man United? It’s a nightmare.

“What I took out of the Liverpool game with Man City was how far ahead they are of Chelsea and Man United and anyone else. They are a million miles ahead."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time.Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. Manchester United are working to prepare contracts & paperworks this week in order to announce Erik ten Hag appointment as soon as possible. Sources close to the manager consider it as matter of time. 🔴🤝 #MUFC Final details of coaching staff & agreement with Ajax are needed. https://t.co/sB17hldE75

Agbonlahor has suggested that only Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw should make the new XI under Ten Hag if they have 'to get anywhere close' to their rivals. He added:

“Manchester United need a whole new team. I like Bruno Fernandes and I like Luke Shaw but apart from that they need a whole new XI to get anywhere close. I’d take four or five out of the starting team now and put them on the bench.”

Erik ten Hag will certainly have a mountain to climb if he takes the Manchester United job

Needless to say, Erik Ten Hag will have a monumental task on his hands if he takes the Manchester United job this summer. On top of that, the way the Red Devils have operated in recent years makes his job even tougher.

Ten Hag, however, looks like the perfect candidate to rebuild the team from stratch.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls



Hope Man Utd fans also realise this because getting ten Hag is just the first step. Second step? Patience, and backing the manager.



He WILL bring us success Erik ten Hag "wanted a long-term contract" because he knows the rebuild will take time.Hope Man Utd fans also realise this because getting ten Hag is just the first step. Second step? Patience, and backing the manager.He WILL bring us success Erik ten Hag "wanted a long-term contract" because he knows the rebuild will take time.Hope Man Utd fans also realise this because getting ten Hag is just the first step. Second step? Patience, and backing the manager.He WILL bring us success 🇳🇱 https://t.co/7ymtRItIah

He is a progressive manager with an identity of his own and loves to play on the front foot.

However, for Ten Hag to succeed, he will need all the backing and no interference from the board.

The Ajax manager has a big decision to make and must be guaranteed that his demands are met before he takes on the reign at Old Trafford.

