"They needed him and took him away" - Luis Diaz's dad explains why Colombian rejected 2 European clubs to secure dream move to 'elite team' Liverpool

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz's father Luis Manuel Diaz has claimed his son rejected two European clubs in order to join an 'elite team' in January.

Diaz Senior has shed light on his son's move to Anfield on 31st January from Porto having rejected advances from Tottenham Hotspur and AS Roma.

"There were many suitors who wanted Luis' services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team," Diaz Snr told Colombian radio station BluRadio's Blog Deportivo as quoted by The Echo.

He added:

“Tottenham was one. Roma was also left behind in the process. They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool were faster than them, they needed him and they took him away."

The Colombian international made his debut for the Reds on Sunday in a 3-1 victory against Cardiff City in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



"There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team." Luis Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz:"There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team." #awlive [liverpool echo] Luis Diaz's father, Luis Manuel Diaz:"There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had the dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool are an elite team." #awlive [liverpool echo] https://t.co/J9PYEtcuyh

The 25-year-old looked excellent in his cameo appearance for the Reds, coming on for Curtis Jones in the 58th minute. He also set up Takumi Minamino for the club's second goal in the match.

Diaz senior has also made it clear that his son clearly understands what it means to represent the six-time European champions.

"After the first game, he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in which he will feel comfortable and will have the chance to play with high-performance players," he said.

Diaz already looks like a star in the making at Liverpool

Over the last few years, Luis Diaz has been one of the standout players for FC Porto in Portugal. Hence, it is hardly surprising that he was wanted by so many clubs in January.

Judging by his excellent debut for the club, the 25-year-old seems to have adapted already to life at his new club.

The Colombian looks like a fast learner and should not take too long to fully adapt to manager Jurgen Klopp's high-pressing system.

Manas Singh @menacesingh Alot to play for Liverpool this season, still in four competitions and the signing of Luis Diaz has added depth and quality. That being said, just get the feeling that the form and availability of Thiago will be extremely crucial from now till the end of the season. Alot to play for Liverpool this season, still in four competitions and the signing of Luis Diaz has added depth and quality. That being said, just get the feeling that the form and availability of Thiago will be extremely crucial from now till the end of the season.

The former Atletico Junior player looks like the typical signing the Reds have usually made during the reign of owners FSG.

Moreover, the future of star trio Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino currently looks uncertain with the club. Their contract with the Reds expires in the summer of 2023 and none of them have signed an extension yet.

Also Read Article Continues below

It looks likely that Klopp is looking to start the process of building for the future. Regardless of the trio's future at Anfield, Diaz would be a significant addition to the club.

Edited by Aditya Singh