“They needed to have their wits about them there” – Ian Wright offers stern criticism of Manchester United star after Aston Villa defeat

Former England striker Ian Wright has criticized Manchester United midfielder Casemiro for his underwhelming performance in the Red Devils' embarrassing 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Villa Park on Sunday (6 November).

The Brazilian has been a pivotal figure at Manchester United since joining from Real Madrid in the summer. However, he was well below his usual level yesterday. Casemiro won only one tackle and lost up to seven defensive duels while also committing four fouls against Villa.

The midfielder was at fault for the Villans' opening goal as his failure to cover space allowed the opponents to punish Erik ten Hag's side.

Speaking after the game, former Arsenal striker Ian Wright couldn't resist taking a shot at the Manchester United star's performance. The Gunners legend told Premier League Productions, in quotes carried by The Mirror:

"Ollie Watkins played very well, he ran himself into the ground today. Once it got to Leon Bailey on his left foot, it was going to be a problem. [Watkins] dragged Lindelof out of his position."

"I was thinking Casemiro has got to drop in there. It just looks too big, there was a massive space. You can see once the ball went into Leon Bailey on his strong foot, it could have been avoided. They needed to have their wits about them there. I’m very surprised Casemiro didn’t see that."

Manchester United deserved to lose against Aston Villa, claims Erik ten Hag

The tactician wasn't pleased with his team's underwhelming performance at Villa Park yesterday.

Speaking after the game, Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag admitted that his side wasn't good enough against Villa and got the result that they deserved. He told BBC Sport:

"We lose the game at the start of the first half and second half, that is unacceptable. They looked fresher, more ready. The result is clear, it never lies. In football, you always get your own earnings. Today we were not good enough."

"After a long time this has happened, I said it was up to us. We didn't keep the ball, we didn't get the right organization, didn't follow the rules and lost battles. Our players have experience."

