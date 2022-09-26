"They have never really interchanged passes" - Tony Cascarino laments lack of cohesion between Arsenal and Manchester United stars on England duty 

Former Chelsea striker Tony Cascarino recently questioned the cohesion between Manchester United's Harry Maguire and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka while playing for England.

Maguire featured in the back-line for the Three Lions during their away defeat to Italy on September 23. While the Red Devils star hasn't featured much for his club side this campaign, Gareth Southgate still has confidence in the centre-back.

Saka, meanwhile, was deployed in the left wing-back position against Italy. He generally operates on the right side of the midfield for the Gunners. He was often found bamboozled in his unfamiliar position while playing against the Azzurri.

Cascarino, a former Republic of Ireland international, pointed out that there was no real understanding between the Premier League stars. He said they barely exchanged passes despite playing on the same side of the field.

While talking to talkSPORT, here's what Cascarino stated (h/t HITC):

"I am looking at the left side of the three and I am thinking there is Harry Magure, then Saka, who’s not a naturally left-sided player, he plays for Arsenal on the right, But that never got going between Maguire and Saka.

"And Saka looked like he was in no man’s land for a lot of the game – there was no relationship between Harry Maguire and Saka. They have never really interchanged passes. There was no cohesion between the two of them."

England are set to take on Germany at the Wembley Stadium on September 26. According to Sky Sports, Manchester United captain Maguire will start in a two-man central defense alongside Manchester City's John Stones.

That might indicate Southgate is playing with a four-man defense against the Germans. Hence, Saka might play in a familiar position if he is a part of the team.

Manchester United defender Tyrell Malacia opens up on Louis van Gaal

Manchester United star Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United left-back Tyrell Malacia was deployed in an unfamiliar left centre-back position by Louis van Gaal when he came on at half-time during Netherlands vs. Belgium on September 25.

While speaking to NU.nl, here's what Malacia said (via Sport Witness):

“It was completely different. I’m used to going along in the attack. And with the national coach? He explained a situation to me. I did not agree with it at the time. But you also have to continue.”

He went on to add:

“After the game we talked about it for a while. I prefer to play in my own position. That’s where I’m doing well now and that’s where I feel the best. But if the trainer needs me as a central defender, I’m ready."

The Netherlands won the game 1-0 courtesy of a Virgin van Dijk goal in the 73rd minute.

