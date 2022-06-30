"They never really saw eye to eye" - Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel were involved in foul-mouthed altercation over treatment of ex-Manchester United youngster

Former Manchester United players Roy Keane and Peter Schmeichel were involved in a major verbal spat regarding an incident with Dessie Baker, a trainee at the club.

Baker is an Irishman who was a part of the club's youth academy in 1990s. He used to clean the boots of first-team players and perform other chores for them as well.

Baker was once on his way out of the dressing room after putting down the boots when he got into trouble with Schmeichel. He recalled the incident with the Danish goalkeeper, telling the Irish Mirror:

"I remember putting the boots down one day. The dressing room was packed with all the first-team players. I was walking out of the room and Peter Schmeichel said to me, 'Irish'. I looked back and I went back to him. Everybody was looking at me, all the first-team players. I was like, 'Oh my God'."

He added:

"He said something like, 'Can I see my face in these boots?' I was all panicky. I got all nervous. 'I don't know', I said. 'Do them properly', he said, 'and get me some tea and toast'."

Baker then recalled how Keane, his compatriot, stood up for him against Schmeichel.

Oliver @Oliveresuana "Peter Schmeichel, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Mark Hughes and Eric Cantona could all start a fight in an empty house."



Sir Alex Ferguson. "Peter Schmeichel, Paul Ince, Bryan Robson, Roy Keane, Mark Hughes and Eric Cantona could all start a fight in an empty house."Sir Alex Ferguson.

He stated:

"I was walking out of the changing room and Roy stood up. 'Excuse me, Dessie, isn't it?' I said, 'Yeah'. He said, 'Come here for a second'. They never really saw eye to eye, Roy and Schmeichel. It was true.

"There were always bits and bobs like that happening. Anyway, Roy pushed back and said, 'Here, his name is not Irish, it's fucking Dessie. If you've got a problem with your boots, then tell him, don't be smart'."

He added:

"He turned to me. 'Don't get him tea and toast, he'll get his own tea and toast'. You can imagine my face. I was only a pimply teenager, but you can imagine my face going purple at this stage. Roy says, 'Go on, I'll talk to you later'. So that was the first encounter I really had with Roy. It was like he was looking after me straight away from the get-go."

Baker won the FA Youth Cup and the Youth League at Manchester United. He then joined Irish club Shelbourne in 1996 and won three league titles and two FAI cups with them.

Manchester United agree on fee with Barcelona for Frenkie de Jong

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United and Barcelona have settled on a total fee of €85 million for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The two clubs have been in negotiations for a long time and the deal is perhaps getting closer to completion.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after. Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time - guaranteed fee is €65m.Personal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after. Manchester United and Barcelona have both clear that the final value of Frenkie de Jong deal will be €85m package. Discussions ongoing on the €20m add-ons structure, so it takes time - guaranteed fee is €65m. 🇳🇱 #MUFCPersonal terms to be discussed with Frenkie right after.

Manchester United will offer €65 million + €20 million in add-ons for the Dutchman. They will also have to discuss personal terms with De Jong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far