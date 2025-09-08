“They were having a night where everyone was Messi” - Brazil defender recalls 4-1 loss to Argentina in World Cup qualifiers

Brazil defender Wesley recently opened up on how difficult it was to play against Lionel Messi's Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The two teams faced off in March, with the reigning world champions recording a resounding 4-1 win at the Estadio Monumental.

Ad

Both countries have secured their spot at the Mundial next year, but Wesley recalls the formidable performance from La Albiceleste that left a mark on him. The AS Roma right-back spoke with TNT Sports Brasil about the encounter. He said (via Mundo Albiceleste)

“It was a lesson. I think everyone plays to win. We know how good Argentina’s team is. We went there to play, we tried and we gave it our all.

Ad

Trending

“They were having a night where everyone was Messi. There was nothing we could do, that’s all. Thank God we’ve already qualified for the World Cup. It’s not the end of the world because we lost.”

Intrestingly, Lionel Messi was not invloved in the 4-1 win over Brazil, as the 38-year-old missed the clash due to an injury. Wesley, meanwhile, who was making his second appearance for the national team, played the entire match.

Ad

Argentina currently leads the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier standings with 38 points from 17 matches. They will wrap off the series with an away clash with Ecuador on Tuesday, September 9.

Meanwhile, Brazil are in second position with 28 points and will take on Bolivia away from home in their final qualification game.

Will Lionel Messi be in action for Argentina against Ecuador?

The reigning world champions will look to finish the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on a high when they take on Ecuador on Tuesday. Both teams have already qualified for the event next year, making the fixture a dead-rubber encounter.

Ad

Lionel Messi was in action last Thursday (September 4), guiding Argentina to a 3-1 win over. Venezuela. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored a brace in what was his final competitive fixture for La Albiceleste in Argentina.

Speaking after the game, the Inter Miami superstar revealed that he will not be playing in the final qualifying fixture in a bid to maintain his fitness and manage workload.

He said, as quoted by All About Argentina on X:

Ad

"I have talked with Scaloni and we decided that I should rest and don't travel against Ecuador. As I just told you, I’m coming off an injury. Even though I’m already fine, we preferred to avoid me traveling and having to play another match.

"I need to rest well and prepare properly for what’s coming. It’s an important challenge where we are aiming for the MLS, which we want to win. That’s the plan, and I hope to be ready. In October, we’ll meet again for another friendly games, so, well, that’s basically it.”

Messi has also cast uncertainty about his participation in next year's World Cup, stating that he has not yet decided about leading Argentina to defend their crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Okenna Okere Okenna is an football journalist at Sportskeeda. He has previously worked as a radio presenter at Green FM Umuahia for 4 years, and as a writer at Opera News Hub Nigeria for around 2 years. As a successful modus operandi, he strictly sticks to publishing guidelines, double checks facts while writing, pays very close attention to details and prides himself on picking complex topics to write on.



A Chelsea fan, Okenna had his first tryst with Blues in 2006, after fellow countryman John Mikel Obi joined the west London club. He was immediately drawn to the brilliance of players like Frank Lampard, Joe Cole, John Terry and Didier Drogba.



Okenna is a huge fan of Lionel Messi for his exceptional talent. He also admires Jose Mourinho for his achievements with various clubs which proves he's a tactical and disciplined manger as well as a serial winner.



Some of Okenna’s prospective career landmarks include working as an international journalist and covering a FIFA World Cup game live from the stadium. When not writing, he loves watching, movies and reading books. Know More