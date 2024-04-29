"They now play with a glorified youth player" – Ex-Netherlands star urges Liverpool to sign 2 Feyenoord defenders

Ex-Ajax and PSV Eindhoven midfielder Marciano Vink has told Liverpool to rope in Feyenoord pair Lutsharel Geertruida and David Hancko ahead of the next season.

The Reds, whose campaign has dwindled in the past three weeks, have conceded 17 goals in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have struggled to run a tight ship of late, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate coming under fire for their errors.

Speaking to ESPN, Vink asserted that Liverpool should try to bring two Feyenoord defenders in along with their manager Arne Slot at the end of this season. He told ESPN (h/t HITC):

"I think they could use a good defender. Then, I think of Geertruida and Hancko. [Joel] Matip is injured and players like Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are on the bench. They now play with a glorified youth player [Jarell Quansah] next to [Virgil] van Dijk."

Geertruida, 23, has been a vital starter for his boyhood team for a host of seasons. He is mainly a right-back who is adept at operating in a central role and has netted 22 goals in 195 matches for his club so far.

Hancko, on the other hand, has proved to be a brilliant signing for Feyenoord since leaving Sparta Prague for £7 million in 2022. The left-footed centre-back has made 90 appearances for them, scoring 10 times.

With Slot reportedly set to be named as Jurgen Klopp's successor, Liverpool could have an edge in the race to sign the aforesaid pair.

David Hancko reveals love for Liverpool

Speaking recently to Slovakian news outlet Aktuality Sport, David Hancko revealed that he has been a Reds supporter since the 2005 UEFA Champions League final. He said (h/t HITC):

"I probably watch the Premier League the most, so [moving there] would be my dream. And the club? My role model has always been [Manchester United legend] David Beckham, but I was most drawn to Liverpool."

Offering insight into his love for the Reds, the 26-year-old continued:

"It started with the 2005 Champions League final in Istanbul, which my parents let me watch until the end. I didn't have to go to bed even though there was extra-time! And then [Slovakian icon] Martin Skrtel came. Since then, I've been a [Reds] fan."

Should Hancko join the Merseyside outfit in the near future, he could prove to be a good signing for them. He would offer competition to Ibrahima Konate and replace Virgil van Dijk in the coming seasons.

Liverpool, on the other hand, will next take on Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash at home at Anfield on Sunday (May 5).