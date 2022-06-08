“They offered him to us” - Club president says they are in talks to sign Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale

Getafe president Angel Torres Sanchez has claimed that his club are in talks to buy soon-to-be-former Real Madrid star Gareth Bale. Torres supposedly received the proposal directly from Bale’s agent.

Signed from Tottenham Hotspur for a then-world record €101million, Gareth Bale has enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at Real Madrid. Since joining the club in 2013, the Welshman has won five Champions League titles, three La Ligas, and a Copa del Rey, amongst other honors.

Bale bagged 106 goals in 238 games for Real Madrid between the 2013-14 and 2021-22 seasons, including three goals in the Champions League finals.

With his contract running out at the end of June 2022, Bale is set to become a free agent on July 1. The player’s entourage is expected to contact multiple clubs to facilitate a summer switch. As per Torres, his club Getafe are one of the lucky ones to get the call. Torres said (via Alberto Fernandez):

“45 minutes ago I spoke with Gareth Bale's representative. They have offered it to us. We have to study it with the Getafe coaching staff and sports management.”

The Getafe president added that it was Bale’s wish to stay in Madrid and play in the World Cup. Torres added (via Alberto Fernandez):

“This morning I spoke with his representative and he explained to me that it was possible to do it. The boy wants to stay in Madrid and play in the World Cup. I have to give him a ride and talk to the coach. It depends 50% on Bale and 50% on me.”

Real Madrid legend Gareth Bale helps Wales qualify for their first World Cup in 64 years

Led by their ever-dependable skipper Gareth Bale, Wales booked a place in the World Cup with a win over Ukraine on Sunday (June 5). Bale was not exactly at his best against the Ukrainians, but it was his free kick that led to the only goal of the game.

In the 34th minute, Bale stood over a free kick on the left side of the penalty area. He dispatched a thunderous drive which took a wicked deflection off Andriy Yarmolenko and went in. Ukraine tried their best to get back into the game until the last minute, but it simply was not meant to be.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Gareth Bale took Wales to the Euros semifinals, took Real Madrid from zero Champions Leagues in 11 years to five Champions Leagues in 8 years, and has just taken Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years. Legend of the game. Gareth Bale took Wales to the Euros semifinals, took Real Madrid from zero Champions Leagues in 11 years to five Champions Leagues in 8 years, and has just taken Wales to their first World Cup in 64 years. Legend of the game.

With his match-winning contribution, Bale has further cemented his place as a Welsh legend. It would be interesting to see how much further he can extend his legacy at the main event in Qatar later this year.

