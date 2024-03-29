"They are one of the best partnerships in the Premier League" – Emmanuel Petit heaps praise on key Arsenal trio

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has lavished praise on Declan Rice and two other Gunners players for their contribution to their side's consistent performances this season.

Rice, 25, has proved to be one of the best arrivals of the campaign since departing West Ham United in a potential £105 million deal last July. He has helped his team lead the Premier League table and progress to the UEFA Champions League last-eight stage this term.

An ex-Manchester City target, Rice has featured in 39 outings across competitions for the Gunners so far. He has found the back of the net six times, all in the league so far, and laid out seven assists this season.

Speaking recently on the Planet Premier League podcast, Petit was asked to offer his thoughts on why Arsenal are in such stellar form in the ongoing campaign. The ex-Chelsea star replied (h/t TBR):

"I think it's a lot of things you know, the link between each other. But the fact Declan Rice has just arrived from West Ham... I think it changes a lot of things. I had a big respect for [Granit] Xhaka but I think Rice is a different player. I mean tactically as well."

Highlighting two Arsenal centre-backs' displays as well, Petit added:

"As a holding midfielder, [Rice] can do whatever he wants but he protects the central defenders well you know. And I think the back four as well... they've learned so much from last season. Declan Rice with [William] Saliba and Gabriel [Magalhaes], I think they are one of the best partnerships in the Premier League."

The Gunners, who are currently on 64 points from 28 league games, will next face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday (March 31).

Arsenal still not in talks to sign 25-year-old

Speaking on Caught Offside's The Debrief podcast, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Gunners have not opened talks to sign Sporting CP forward Viktor Gyokeres. He said:

"Arsenal have still not decided who they will sign in the summer transfer window, they will take some time internally to discuss this. Viktor Gyokeres has a release clause and we know how tough it is to negotiate with Portuguese clubs – I don't see Sporting being flexible or open on this one. But for sure they have an interest."

Gyokeres, 25, has emerged as one of the best finishers in Europe since joining his current club from Coventry City in a potential £20 million deal last summer. He has scored 36 goals, 22 in the Primeira Liga, and laid out 14 assists in just 39 matches for his side this season.

Apart from Gyokeres, Arsenal are reportedly monitoring a number of other strikers right now. They are believed to be keen to sign one of Victor Osimhen, Ivan Toney, and Benjamin Sesko ahead of the next season.