“They are one of my favourite teams in the world right now” - Barcelona boss Hansi Flick lavishes praise on Premier League club

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick recently heaped praise on Liverpool, saying they are one of his favorite teams right now. He also hailed them as one of the favorites for the UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

The Merseysiders have had an excellent 2024-25 campaign so far under Arne Slot. They have lost just two games across competitions and are competing on all four fronts. They sit atop the Premier League table and have reached the FA Cup fourth round. They are in the EFL Cup semi-final, where they trail Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 after the first leg.

Liverpool are also at the top of the UEFA Champions League league-stage table with six wins in six games. Barcelona, meanwhile, are second, three points behind them. In a recent press conference, when speaking about who could win the Champions League this season, Hansi Flick heaped praise on the Premier League giants. He said (via Liverpool World):

“When I look at Liverpool I see a team with incredible power. They are one of my favourite teams in the world right now. We are doing well but there are very good teams that are also doing well and we are contending on three fronts (Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey)."

Barcelona recently won the Supercopa de Espana, beating arch-rivals Real Madrid 5-2 in the final. They have also reached the Copa del Rey quarter-finals but are third in LaLiga.

Benfica boss hails Barcelona as favorites to win Champions League this year

Benfica are set to host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, January 21. The Portuguese side are 21st in the table and are hoping to finish in the top 24 to qualify for the playoffs. Ahead of the game, Benfica boss Bruno Lage was asked if Barca are the favorites to win the tournament this season.

He answered (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Of course they are. Because of what they are doing and because of their history. They are a team with enormous quality, both on an individual level, with fantastic players, like us, and on a collective level. It is a mix of Barça culture, a team that likes it.

“They want to have possession, but you can already see the influence of the coach. A more vertical game, stronger in pressing, in offensive transitions, exploring the flanks a lot. They are a very competent rival and we have to face this challenge with enormous ambition.”

Barcelona last won the Champions League trophy in the 2014-15 season and will look to end their decade-long run this season.

