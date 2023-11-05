"They have one weakness" - Owen Hargreaves evaluates Liverpool's Premier League title hopes with interesting observation

Former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves reckons Liverpool need to strengthen their defensive midfield position if they are to win the Premier League title.

The Reds have had an excellent start to the season, losing just one of their 15 games so far - a 2-1 defeat at Tottenham Hotspur. They are fourth in the league with 23 points from 10 games.

On The Kelly and Wrighty Show, Ian Wright said that Liverpool are perhaps going under the radar in the title race but are right in it. Hargreaves agreed with the Arsenal legend but added that the Reds do have one weakness, i.e., the defensive midfield position.

He said:

"I'm with you, though, I think they have one weakness. Well, not a weakness, but I think they're missing one part. That's a defensive player. I think if Palhinha plays for Liverpool, they could win the league. He's that good."

He added:

"I think Mac Allister is not a defensive player. He's a midfielder player but I think to have Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, you know, as your No. 8 or 6 to go with Mo [Mohamed Salah] and the rest of that front."

"I don't think you're winning the league with Mac Allister as defensive midfielder. I like Gravenberch, but I think that's the only thing they need."

The Merseysiders signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, with Fabinho moving to Al-Ittihad. He has often operated in the No. 6 role, making 13 appearances across competitions and providing one assist.

Manchester United rejected opportunity to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez: Reports

As per Football Insider, Manchester United were interested in signing Darwin Nunez last summer when he was still at Benfica. However, they didn't believe that the Uruguayan striker was worth the asking price of £85 million.

Liverpool then swooped and broke their club transfer record to bring Nunez to Anfield. The 24-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided nine assists in 56 games across competitions for them. The striker has also been accused of missing multiple good chances during his stint with the Reds so far.

Manchester United, meanwhile, ended up signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta for £72 million this summer. The Danish striker is yet to open his account in the Premier League after seven games but has scored three in three UEFA Champions League games.