"They are the ones who make the difference" - Pedri names 2 Barcelona stars who should win 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of him

Spanish midfielder Pedri has claimed that his Barcelona teammates, Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, should win the 2025 Ballon d'Or ahead of him. During a recent interview, Pedri was asked about his opinion on winning the prestigious individual accolade.

Responding to the question, he stated that players with better numbers have a greater chance of winning the Ballon d'Or and named Lamine Yamal and Raphinha over himself. The 22-year-old also admitted he's content until someone from La Blaugrana wins the award.

He said (vua X/@BarcaUniversal):

"Ballon d'Or? Usually, players who get many numbers win it, I prefer that Raphinha or Lamine win it. They are the ones who make the difference. As long as the team wins titles, I'm happy."

Pedri has made 44 appearances for La Blaugrana this season, bagging five goals and seven assists. Robert Lewandowski is the top goalscorer in Spanish top-tier football, scoring 25 goals in 28 games.

Lamine Yamal has scored 13 goals and provided 18 assists in 40 games, while Raphinha has bagged 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 matches. Barcelona are leading the race for the La Liga title with 66 points in 29 matches, three points above Real Madrid.

Next up, Hansi Flick's side will visit Madrid to face Atletico in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinal on Wednesday, April 3.

Robert Lewandowski sets new La Liga record during Barcelona's win over Girona

FC Barcelona v Girona FC - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Barcelona attacker Robert Lewandowski overtook Real Madrid legend Ferenc Puskas to become the player with the most goals in LaLiga after turning 36. The Polish forward scored a brace during La Blaugrana's 4-1 win over Girona on Sunday, March 30, to make the record.

The record was earlier held by Ferenc Puskas, who scored 21 goals after turning 36. Lewandowski had 20 goals before the weekend's fixture against Girona. The game was tied when Lewandowski scored his first goal in the 61st minute. Later, he scored his second in the 77th minute.

The former Bayern Munich star has scored 38 goals and provided three assists in 42 games across all competitions this season. Additionally, he has scored in La Blaugrana's eight of the last nine La Liga games.

