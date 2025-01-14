"They had that part of the pitch covered" - Emmanuel Petit questions Arsenal's decision to sign 22-year-old star last summer

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has questioned the Gunners' decision to sign Riccardo Calafiori last summer. Petit believes the Gunners should have strengthened their attack instead of the defense.

Calafiori joined the Gunners for a reported €45 million from Bologna in July 2024. However, he has struggled with his fitness since moving to North London and he's presently on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

In an interview via Casino Utan Spelpaus, Petit said (via Metro):

"They signed Riccardo Calafiori, but they already had two or three players that could play at left back. I’m a big fan of Calafiori but when you look at it, when you look at the young guy Lewis-Skelly, he’s doing so well, and Zinchenko is on the bench most of the time, so they had that part of the pitch covered."

He added:

"I can understand that when you play every three days and you have to compete in every competition, that you need squad depth, but the striker position was a priority."

The Gunners had Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kieran Tierney, and Myles Lewis-Skelly as left-back options before signing Calafiori last summer. In 16 appearances, Calafiori has scored one goal and registered one assist for the Gunners this season.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus out for the rest of the 2024-25 season

Arsenal have confirmed that Gabriel Jesus is out for the rest of the 2024-25 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury. Jesus was subbed off in the 40th minute of Arsenal's’ 5-3 FA Cup penalty shootout loss to Manchester United on Sunday (January 12).

After a series of scans and medical examinations, the club announced the anterior cruciate ligament problem in his left knee. The Brazilian striker will undergo surgery soon and then begin his rehabilitation process.

Jesus has been an important player in attack for Mikel Arteta in recent months. In 27 appearances this season, he has scored seven goals and provided two assists.

