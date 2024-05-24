“They have the patience to wait for him” - Frank de Boer names club Joshua Zirkzee must join amid Manchester United and Arsenal interest

Former Netherlands boss Frank de Boer feels Arsenal and Manchester United target Joshua Zirkzee should sign for the Gunners. The 23-year-old Dutch forward has impressed in his second season with Bologna.

As the much-awaited summer transfer window approaches, both Manchester United and Arsenal are eyeing to bolster their squads. While the Red Devils aim to bring reinforcements in multiple positions following an all-time low eighth-place finish, Mikel Arteta's transfer strategies are reported to center around the team's striking position.

As a result, one common target that has reportedly fallen under the crosshairs of both United and the Gunners is former Bayern Munich forward Joshua Zirkzee.

Zirkzee, who moved to Bologna from Bayern Munich in 2022, has impressed this season with 11 goals and four assists in 34 Serie A matches for the Italian club. This performance has caught the eye of several clubs, with rumors suggesting he could reportedly be available for €40 million (£34 million) in the upcoming transfer window.

Amid these speculations, former Dutch defender and manager Frank De Boer believes that Arsenal's patience in developing players would be more beneficial for Zirkzee's career compared to a move to Manchester United.

When asked which club would be better suited for the Bologna striker to join this summer, De Boer told Calciomercato:

"I have great respect for Arsenal, they have patience, for example they had it with Arteta who didn’t start well. If I have to say someone I prefer them because they have the patience to wait for him and give him confidence."

Manchester United and Arsenal join Liverpool in pursuit of Benfica defensive prodigy

While Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on Zirkzee, they are also competing for another emerging talent. Reports from Fichajes indicate that both clubs, along with Liverpool, are interested in Benfica's 20-year-old central defender Antonio Silva.

The young Portuguese defender reportedly has a release clause of €100 million, making him one of the most sought-after prospects in European football.

Manchester United's need for defensive reinforcements has been evident throughout their challenging season. Manager Erik ten Hag is determined to bolster his backline, especially with the departure of Raphael Varane and uncertainty surrounding other key defenders.

The Gunners have a strong interest in Silva, despite already having a strong central defensive pairing in William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães. By securing the Portuguese sensation, the North London outfit could ensure depth and quality in defense for years to come.

Antonio Silva’s attributes, including his composure on the ball and defensive acumen, make him a prime candidate to develop into a world-class defender.