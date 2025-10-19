"They are the perfect duo", "Taking us back to 2012" - Fans hail Real Madrid duo as they shine in 1-0 win against Getafe

Real Madrid fans were impressed with the impact of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler during their LaLiga match against Getafe. The duo combined in second half to give Los Blancos a hard-fought 1-0 win, moving them two points clear at the top of the league table.With Barcelona securing a late 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday, October 18, Real Madrid knew a win was necessary at the Estadio Coliseum to reclaim top spot. As such, they started strongly, but all five of their shots on target were repelled by goalkeeper David Soria. Getafe’s failure to register a single shot on target meant the first half ended goalless.Real Madrid came out with more fire in the second half, with manager Xabi Alonso bringing on Vinicius at halftime in a bid to add more firepower to his attack. Getafe also showed flashes of danger as the match progressed.The turning point came when Allan Nyom, who came on in the 76th minute, was sent off just 50 seconds after his introduction. The numerical disadvantage further tilted the game in Real Madrid’s favor, with Mbappe breaking the deadlock three minutes later after receiving a pass from Guler on the edge of the box.Getafe were reduced to nine men soon after, following a foul from Alex Sancris, who had already been shown a yellow card earlier. It was a job made easy for Los Blancos as they saw out the remaining minutes of the game. After the match, fans singled out Mbappe and Guler for praise, as the duo seemed to have developed a special understanding on the pitch.A fan wrote:“Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe are the perfect duo of La Liga this season. Xabi Alonso has evolved these two mõnsters in the Real Madrid squad.”Johnnyyy🪽 @Johnnysenior__LINKArda Guler and Kylian Mbappe are the perfect duo of La Liga this season. Xabi Alonso has evolved these two mõnsters in the Real Madrid squadAnother fan pointed out the partnership between the pair.“Guler has a great partnership with Mbappe. He’s now assisted him 5 times this season already,” they wrote.Edmund 2.0💥 @EdmundOrisLINKGuler has a great partnership with Mbappe. He’s now assisted him 5 times this season already.Another even compared their partnership on the pitch to that of Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo.Below are the other reactions:Al Nassr Zone @TheNassrZoneLINKThe Kylian Mbappe x Arda Guler partnership is on another level.CJ @CjSonOfAnarchyLINKArda Guler knows Mbappe more than Mbappe knows himself.Following his goal against Getafe, Mbappe became the first player to score 10 or more goals after his first nine games of a LaLiga season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014/15 (17 goals). Elsewhere, Guler has now assisted four goals for Mbappe in LaLiga, more than any other player for a teammate in the competition this season.Xabi Alonso heaps praise on Real Madrid duo after 1-0 win over GetafeIn addition to fans, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was delighted with the performances of Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe during their clash with Getafe. On Mbappe, Alonso said in his post-match press conference:“We're very pleased with how Kylian is doing. He's been decisive with his goals and his involvement. Goals give you points, but we need everyone because there's a lot going on in the background.&quot;On Guler, the Madrid boss added:“Arda also had a good impact. We found him between the lines and he found Kylian well there. The goal was crucial because there were saves, and it was difficult. Arda and Bellingham can play in both positions. We have different profiles. We can alternate and when Arda turns and makes a pass in the second line, he is decisive”.Mbappe has now scored in 11 consecutive games for Los Blancos this season.