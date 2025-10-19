  • home icon
  • Football
  • La Liga 2025-26
  • "They are the perfect duo", "Taking us back to 2012" - Fans hail Real Madrid duo as they shine in 1-0 win against Getafe

"They are the perfect duo", "Taking us back to 2012" - Fans hail Real Madrid duo as they shine in 1-0 win against Getafe

By Ezekiel Olamide
Modified Oct 19, 2025 23:00 GMT
Fans hail Mbappe and Guler as they shine in 1-0 win against Getafe (Image credits: Getty, /@EdmundOris)
Fans hail Mbappe and Guler as they shine in 1-0 win against Getafe (Image credits: Getty, /@EdmundOris)

Real Madrid fans were impressed with the impact of Kylian Mbappe and Arda Guler during their LaLiga match against Getafe. The duo combined in second half to give Los Blancos a hard-fought 1-0 win, moving them two points clear at the top of the league table.

Ad

With Barcelona securing a late 2-1 win over Girona on Saturday, October 18, Real Madrid knew a win was necessary at the Estadio Coliseum to reclaim top spot. As such, they started strongly, but all five of their shots on target were repelled by goalkeeper David Soria. Getafe’s failure to register a single shot on target meant the first half ended goalless.

Real Madrid came out with more fire in the second half, with manager Xabi Alonso bringing on Vinicius at halftime in a bid to add more firepower to his attack. Getafe also showed flashes of danger as the match progressed.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The turning point came when Allan Nyom, who came on in the 76th minute, was sent off just 50 seconds after his introduction. The numerical disadvantage further tilted the game in Real Madrid’s favor, with Mbappe breaking the deadlock three minutes later after receiving a pass from Guler on the edge of the box.

Getafe were reduced to nine men soon after, following a foul from Alex Sancris, who had already been shown a yellow card earlier. It was a job made easy for Los Blancos as they saw out the remaining minutes of the game. After the match, fans singled out Mbappe and Guler for praise, as the duo seemed to have developed a special understanding on the pitch.

Ad

A fan wrote:

“Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe are the perfect duo of La Liga this season. Xabi Alonso has evolved these two mõnsters in the Real Madrid squad.”
Ad

Another fan pointed out the partnership between the pair.

“Guler has a great partnership with Mbappe. He’s now assisted him 5 times this season already,” they wrote.
Ad

Another even compared their partnership on the pitch to that of Mesut Ozil and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Below are the other reactions:

Ad
Ad

Following his goal against Getafe, Mbappe became the first player to score 10 or more goals after his first nine games of a LaLiga season since Cristiano Ronaldo in 2014/15 (17 goals). Elsewhere, Guler has now assisted four goals for Mbappe in LaLiga, more than any other player for a teammate in the competition this season.

Xabi Alonso heaps praise on Real Madrid duo after 1-0 win over Getafe

In addition to fans, Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso was delighted with the performances of Arda Guler and Kylian Mbappe during their clash with Getafe. On Mbappe, Alonso said in his post-match press conference:

Ad
“We're very pleased with how Kylian is doing. He's been decisive with his goals and his involvement. Goals give you points, but we need everyone because there's a lot going on in the background."

On Guler, the Madrid boss added:

“Arda also had a good impact. We found him between the lines and he found Kylian well there. The goal was crucial because there were saves, and it was difficult. Arda and Bellingham can play in both positions. We have different profiles. We can alternate and when Arda turns and makes a pass in the second line, he is decisive”.

Mbappe has now scored in 11 consecutive games for Los Blancos this season.

About the author
Ezekiel Olamide

Ezekiel Olamide

Twitter icon

Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.

An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.

Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Ezekiel Olamide
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications