“They play good music” – Anthony Elanga opens up on who plays the best tunes inside the Manchester United dressing room 

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has opened up on a few dressing room secrets at the club. According to the Swedish winger, Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho play the best music in the change room and are considered the team's DJs.

Elanga also mentioned the kind of music that is usually played in the dressing room at Manchester United. Answering a fans' Q&A on the club's official website, Anthony Elanga was quoted as saying the following:

“It’s a good question. I’d put myself up there, Fayaaz. But I think the DJ in the dressing room is Jadon [Sancho] or Bruno [Fernandes]. They play good music. [What kind of stuff do they play?] It varies, to be fair. It could be Portuguese, could be American, so, yeah, it varies.”

Anthony Elanga had a breakout season at Manchester United last term. The youngster made 27 appearances across all competitions, contributing three goals and two assists. He even scored a goal in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Elanga was heavily used by interim manager Ralf Rangnick. The Swede also replaced Marcus Rashford in a few games under the German tactician. He was a blessing in disguise for the Red Devils after the club suspended Mason Greenwood following accusations of sexual assault.

New manager Erik ten Hag, however, did not trust Elanga in the side's opening game of the new season against Brighton & Hove Albion on August 7. The Dutchman went with an attacking line of Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho on the wings, with Christian Eriksen starting as a false nine.

Elanga only got a minute on the pitch as a second-half substitute despite Anthony Martial's injury and Cristiano Ronaldo starting on the bench.

Manchester United suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton at Old Trafford. Pascal Gross scored two first-half goals for the Seagulls to lead them to victory. United pulled one back in the second half through an Alexis Mac Allister own goal.

Manchester United will take on Brentford in the Premier League this weekend

United will travel to London to take on Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13. Erik ten Hag's side will want to secure their first points of the season against the Bees.

The Red Devils will then take on rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on 22 August at Old Trafford.

