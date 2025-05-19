"They play worse with Messi", "Miami should be dropped from Club World Cup" - Fans slam Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after 3-0 loss vs Orlando

Fans on X have blasted Lionel Messi's Inter Miami after they suffered a 3-0 defeat against Orlando City in the MLS. The two sides locked horns at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, May 18.

Orlando broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute when Luis Muriel took advantage of some poor defending to find the back of the net with a clinical finish. The visitors then doubled their advantage in the 53rd minute via Marco Pasalic's powerful effort after Inter Miami goalkeeper Oscar Ustari made a costly error. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson made it 3-0 with an excellent finish in the fourth minute of stoppage time to secure all three points for his side.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami's struggles showed no signs of slowing under Javier Mascherano's tutelage. The Herons are now sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference table with 22 points from 13 games, seven points behind leaders Philadelphia Union, with a game in hand. Moreover, the former have won just one game from their last seven across all competitions, losing five.

One fan reckons Inter Miami should be dropped from the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup due to their form, posting:

"What a joke. Where are the brothers. Beckham??? They disappear when it’s a disaster and Messi left fighting alone. I hope Messi leaves back to Europe. Where coaches actually coach and players want to win and play Real football. Miami should be dropped from club World Cup."

Another fan believes the Herons play better without Lionel Messi:

"They play worse with Messi js"

Other fans reacted below:

"They are going to be an embarrassment in the fifa club world cup," one fan commented

"All goals are defense errors. It’s disgusting to watch. A real shame. Slow defense, 0 awareness, they’re all small and slow. Terrible positioning," another added

"A defensive crisis combined with a loss of firepower. Terrible situation," one fan tweeted

"1 goals conceded in 4 games when captain was injured early in the season? The team is more stable defensively when he isn’t playing," another fan insisted

"Now we'll truly see if we're a team in difficult times" - Lionel Messi makes bold statement following Inter Miami's 3-0 loss against Orlando

Inter Miami skipper Lionel Messi has urged his side to come together and be united as a true team following their 3-0 loss against Orlando City. The Argentine ace reckons this is vital for the Herons in difficult times amid their poor run of form.

Following the game, Messi said (via Inter Miami News Hub on X):

"Now we'll truly see if we're a team in difficult times, because when everything's going well it's very easy. When difficult times come, that's when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull ourselves together."

The Herons will aim to bounce back in their next fixture against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, May 24. Lionel Messi will also be hoping to return to form. The 37-year-old has bagged 10 goals and three assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season, but is without a goal in his last two games.

