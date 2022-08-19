“They played with us and are available for selection” – Mikel Arteta offers promising fitness update on 3 Arsenal stars ahead of Bournemouth game

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that new signing Fabio Vieira, along with Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares, are all in contention to feature this weekend. The Gunners travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday, August 20.

Smith Rowe, Soares and Vieira all started for Arsenal's U-21 side for their game against Swansea U-21 on Wednesday, August 17. The young Gunners side secured a 2-1 win, with Soares getting on the scoresheet.

Both Smith Rowe and Vieira were replaced at the break to keep them fresh for the weekend's Premier League game against Bournemouth.

Arteta was impressed by the trio's performance against Swansea U-21 and has declared them fit to feature on Saturday.

Speaking to the press ahead of their game against Bournemouth, Arteta said the following (via Football London):

"Everybody’s OK. As you saw, we had Cedric, Fabio and Emile playing with the u21s. They played with us and are available for selection."

Arteta believes Smith Rowe and Vieira's combination on the right side of the attack could be fruitful for the Gunners going forward this season:

"With Fabio, his versatility is something that caught our eye and we believe he’s going to give us a lot of options. That relationship with Emile on that side can be very powerful."

Arsenal have signed Vieira from Portuguese giants FC Potro for a fee of around £34 million. The 22-year-old midfielder is a long-term signing, having penned a five-year contract with the Gunners.

Arsenal have made a perfect start to the new season

Arsenal have made a perfect start to the 2022-23 season, winning both of their Premier League games so far. Mikel Arteta's side secured a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on the opening night of the new season.

They then played an entertaining game against Leicester City on August 13. Gabriel Jesus scored twice in the first half as the Gunners secured a 4-2 win over the Foxes.

Arsenal will now want to continue their perfect start to the season with a win against Bournemouth. The Cherries are newly promoted to the Premier League and secured a 2-0 win over Aston Villa in their first game back in the top flight.

However, they were given a reality check when they suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their most recent league game.

