“They are players that have good [pitch] coverage” – Roberto Carlos says he would’ve loved to play alongside two players from current Manchester United squad

Brazil and Real Madrid legend Roberto Carlos has disclosed that he would have loved to play alongside Manchester United duo Fred and Casemiro in his country’s colors. Carlos hailed their work rate, claiming that the United stars would have given him the freedom to push forward.

Brazilian midfield duo Casemiro and Fred were both included in Tite’s final squad before the 2022 FIFA World Cup. While Casemiro featured from the start in both the friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia, Fred was picked to start against the latter. The Selecao bagged a 3-0 win over Ghana on September 23 before bagging a 5-1 win over Tunisia four days later.

In an interview with Football Daily, Carlos was asked to pick the players he would have liked to play alongside for Brazil. The legendary left-back then named Manchester United duo Casemiro and Fred, claiming that their ability to cover would have allowed him to be more adventurous. The 2002 World Cup winner said (via the Manchester Evening News):

“Casemiro [and] Fred. They are players that have good [pitch] coverage and because I am very offensive. They are players that would cover well for me.”

Gilberto Silva, who was also present at the scene, was in agreement with Carlos's assessment of the Manchester United duo. He said:

“They could run for me and help me together.”

Casemiro, who joined from Real Madrid earlier this summer, is yet to start a Premier League game for the Red Devils this season. All three of his appearances thus far have come off the bench. Fred, on the other hand, has featured in six Premier League games this season, starting two of them.

Casemiro impresses in Brazil’s colors ahead of Manchester United’s clash with Manchester City

United defensive midfielder Casemiro put in a stellar shift in the Selecao’s 5-1 victory over Tunisia on Tuesday, claiming an excellent assist. In the 11th minute, he put in a lofted through ball in Raphinha’s path, who scored a superb header.

The Brazilian also cut out threatening passes, recovered the ball well, and played out of tricky situations with ease. Against Tunisia, Casemiro had 12 recoveries, made two interceptions, and cleared the ball thrice.

On the back of such an encouraging display, Casemiro wouldn’t be wrong to hope for a place in Manchester United’s starting XI for Sunday’s clash (October 2) against Manchester City.

