"They aren't playing well at the minute" - Michael Owen predicts the result for Arsenal vs Southampton

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has given his prediction for the Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton. The match will take place on Saturday, December 11th, at the Emirates Stadium.

Owen has tipped Arsenal to grab a 2-1 win over Southampton. The Gunners come into this match off consecutive defeats in the Premier League. They lost 3-2 to Manchester United, and had a disappointing 2-1 loss against Everton last weekend.

Meanwhile, The Saints have been poor in the Premier League this season. They are 16th in the points table, just six points off the relegation zone. They come into this game off draws against Brighton & Hove Albion, and Leicester City.

On the BetVictor blog, Owen gave his thoughts on the game between Arsenal and Everton, saying:

"That was a disappointing night at Goodison on Monday for Arsenal. They did lead in the game, but they didn’t deserve anything from it, and it was a missed chance to close in on the top four."

About Southampton, Owen said:

"Ralph Hasenhuttl was furious with his side for conceding that 98th-minute equaliser last week against Brighton. That’s now two home draws in a row, and they led in both, so that’s got to be frustrating."

The former Liverpool striker made his prediction for the Arsenal-Southampton game, saying:

"After a couple of disappointing away trips, I’m sure Arsenal will be glad to be back at home. They aren’t playing well at the minute, so I don’t think this will be emphatic, but I do think they will win."

Arsenal will look to return to winning ways against Southampton

Arsenal started their campaign poorly, losing their first three games. They then embarked on a ten-game unbeaten streak across competitions. However, Mikel Arteta and co. stumbled to a 4-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Including that Liverpool defeat, Arsenal have now lost three of their four Premier League matches. They are now in seventh place in the points table, four points off the top four.

Also Read Article Continues below

With West Ham United, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur improving with each game, Arsenal will need to get back to winning ways against Southampton.

Edited by Bhargav