"They were positive towards the end" - Rio Ferdinand names 2 Manchester United stars who changed the game in 2-2 draw vs Everton

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand praised Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes' performance in the Red Devils' 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday, February 22, at Goodison Park.

Ad

Beto gave Everton a lead in the 19th minute with the help of an assist from Abdoulaye Doucoure. In the 33rd minute, Doucoure doubled Everton's lead with a header on a rebound after Andre Onana saved the first attempt. In the second half, Bruno Fernandes pulled the Red Devils one goal back with a spectacular 20-yard free-kick (72').

After eight minutes, Manuel Ugarte scored an equalizer for Manchester United (80'). VAR overturned a late penalty for Everton, and the match ended in a draw.

Ad

Trending

After the full-time whistle, former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand was impressed with the performances of Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the match, Ferdinand said (via UtdDistrict):

"I thought today the substitutions to the manager were big. Garnacho comes to the pitch, changes things. Bruno dropping deep into the midfield areas. But there's so many things you can pick this performance apart. But they were positive towards the end, which that's where they've got to look."

Ad

United captain Fernandes completed the most dribbles (3) in the match, and maintained a passing accuracy of 81 percent. Alejandro Garnacho was substituted in Casemiro's place in the 62nd minute. Against David Moyes' side, he had a passing accuracy of 100 percent and won three duels.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim unhappy with team's 'slow start'

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is unhappy with his side's performance in the first half during their recent 2-2 draw against Everton in the Premier League. Additionally, the former Sporting CP manager criticized his side for a slow start on Saturday.

Ad

The Red Devils conceded two goals in the first half at Goodison Park but eventually managed to take home a part, courtesy of Bruno Fernandes and Manuel Ugarte's goals. After the match ended, Ruben Amorim criticized his team for a slow start.

He told TNT Sports (via ESPN):

"The worst part is that we have free men, and we are losing the ball without pressure and we are not doing what we are supposed to do. We suffered two goals from second balls, and that was clear that they will create that chances by second balls, we were soft."

Ad

Ruben Amorim added:

"When you go to the game and you let the time pass -- it's really hard. The second half was so much better in belief and in the end we were near to winning the game."

Manchester United have scored only once in the first half of their last 11 Premier League games, and it failed to secure a goal in the first 45 minutes at Merseyside. The Red Devils are 15th in the league table with 30 points in 26 games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback