"They probably didn't deserve that" - Roy Keane issues 'crunch time' warning to Arsenal

Arsenal's resurgence after a disappointing start to their 2021-22 Premier League season has been commendable, to say the least. The Gunners have recovered well and are currently fourth in the league table. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane believes that in hindsight, Arsenal probably didn't deserve the criticism they received earlier in the season.

Despite what has turned out to be a rollercoaster of a season for Arsenal, they currently find themselves as the frontrunners in an intense race for fourth place in the Premier League. Battling Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United for the coveted fourth place, the Gunners lead the former by three points and the latter by four, despite having one game in hand as compared to the two clubs.

Mikel Arteta has overseen an excellent transitional period at the North London club, with his side finally performing at the level expected of them. However, their resurgence is far from over.

Anything short of a fourth-placed finish and subsequent qualification for next season's UEFA Champions League will be viewed as a disappointment, according to Roy Keane.

The former Manchester United captain has warned Arteta's side that despite recovering well so far, the next two months will be a 'big test' and that the Gunners will have to hold their own in this 'crunch time'.

As per HITC, Roy Keane spoke about the Gunners and said:

“The next month is going to be vital for Arsenal.

“Their reflection at the end of the season, as much as they are getting praise now. The criticism early in the season, they probably didn’t deserve that.

“But if they finish fifth or sixth. There will still probably be a disappointment for Arsenal. That’s the reality. This is the big test for the team over the next two months. All the plaudits for the last months, this is crunch time for teams.

“If Arsenal finish sixth. I don’t think their fans will be going ‘it’s a great project we are behind it’. There will be an element of another disappointment. The next two months are huge.”

Arsenal yet to play crucial matches against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea

Mikel Arteta's side's resurgence is far from over as they seek to finish fourth in the Premier League

While there's no denying that Arsenal seem to be in the best position to secure the desired fourth-placed finish, they are yet to play some challenging fixtures in the Premier League.

The Gunners are scheduled to face Chelsea (April 21st) and Manchester United (April 23rd) in a span of three short days. Arteta's men are also yet to play an away match against Tottenham Hotspur, the date of which is yet to be decided.

There is little doubt that next month will be critical for the Gunners, and the results of the aforementioned fixtures will greatly impact the final standings in the Premier League.

A few of the Gunners' remaining results could prove to be the difference between success and failure, and only time will tell which way the their season will eventually swing.

