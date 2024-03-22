“They probably fall more on away players than home players” - Bruno Fernandes on criticism after Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has claimed that the negative attention shifted to him after Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United. He believes the criticism has been over the top and added that the media tends to target foreign players.

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Fernandes stated that he does a lot of good things at Manchester United but the media instead focus on what more he could have done. The Portugal international said:

"I have that notion, but it's part of it, not only because I'm captain of the Manchester United team but also because of the standard I've created since arriving here. This is exclusively my fault on the positive side. Because I did good things. I am capable of doing better and they criticize me for that."

He added:

"This has been more on my shoulders since Cris left here, which is normal. His name attracted more attention than mine. They probably fall more on away players than on home players. Obviously, I don't like seeing my name and face in negative headlines, but it's part of our profession and it is what it is."

Cristiano Ronaldo left Manchester United in November 2022 after his contract was mutually terminated. The Portuguese star went on to join Al-Nassr on a free transfer and has been with the Saudi Pro League side ever since.

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo involved in heated exchange after Manchester United exit - Reports

Bruno Fernandes was reportedly unhappy with Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United. Reports from Sky Sports claimed that the midfielder was furious about Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan and that the pair had a frosty meeting when they met at the FIFA World Cup.

Addressing the media in Qatar about a 'cold' handshake with Ronaldo, Fernandes had said:

"I have no problem with anyone. I do my job and as a manager once said to me, everything that you can control is yourself. I think everyone thinks the same way, you have to control yourself, give your best and that's it. In Portugal we have a problem, that I was watching one of the channels that was talking about that, 'was cold, was bad', for 45 minutes. All of a sudden they go to a break, the national team send it with sound."

Bruno Fernandes was named the Manchester United captain seven months after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club.