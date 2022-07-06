"They are not the same proposition" - Kevin Campbell feels 25-year-old could reject Manchester United move if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves 

Kevin Campbell believes Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United could put Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong off from joining the club.

The Athletic reported over the weekend that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was looking to depart Old Trafford this summer due to the lack of Champions League football next season.

Last season, the Red Devils collected their lowest ever Premier League points total (58). However, Ronaldo netted 24 times in 38 appearances and was one of the few bright sparks for the side.

Football Insider reported last week that United were in advanced talks to sign Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong, who would be reunited with former boss Erik ten Hag.

However, former Arsenal forward Campbell believes Ronaldo's absence may discourage the 25-year-old from moving to Old Trafford. The pundit told Football Insider:

“That is going to be a problem. Players will come to United to play with Ronaldo. Let’s have it right, it’s a lure. Players would love to play with him. Once players hear that Ronaldo wants to leave, players will ask themselves, ‘Who else have you got?'"

“It is not the same proposition even though it is Manchester United, a huge, massive club. Without Ronaldo, there they are not the same proposition. That is the harsh truth of the matter.”

Pundit claims Manchester United are making a mistake in selling Cristiano Ronaldo

The Red Devils will play Europa League football next season. This is clearly something that does not sit well with the iconic Portugal striker, who is aiming to become the first man to win the Champions League six times.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes that United are making a mistake in selling their 'best player' as he explained:

"Ronaldo was their top scorer last season, stepped up in big moments for the club. He's left because he can see they're a sinking ship. They're a shambles for letting him leave, he's their best player. How many times has he stepped up? Ronaldo, in those big moments, drags them through."

"He carried them for months on end... he has earned the right to say, 'The future isn't bright with Manchester United, I want to win trophies.'"

Ronaldo made his return to the Theater of Dreams last summer after 12 years away from the club. The Portuguese made the move from Juventus towards the end of the transfer window for a reported £12 million.

