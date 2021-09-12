"They proved me wrong" - Gary Neville makes Liverpool admission after failed prediction

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has admitted he was wrong in his previous assessment of Liverpool and is not willing to underrate the Reds again.

Gary Neville currently works as a pundit for Sky Sports and was asked whether he thought Jurgen Klopp would rotate his squad ahead of a testing run of games.

“I think it was three or four years ago when I said I didn’t think they would be able to compete in the Champions League and the league and they proved me wrong,'' said the former Manchester United defender.

“Because of the way they play, Liverpool, the fact that they haven’t got a massively strong squad in terms of loads of depth, and the difference between the first eleven and below that is quite big, I thought they would struggle," he added.

“They’ve proven over the years that they can handle it. I don’t see an issue for them. I think this [Leeds] game suits them today, it’s a really good game to play,” concluded Neville.

Liverpool did not make wholescale changes to their squad in the last transfer window, unlike their rivals. And many believe this might be detrimental to their chances of success this season.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side have shown their wherewithal on several occasions in the last few years.

Their status as 'mentality monsters' has seen them battle against the odds to attain success when few have given them any chance.

Liverpool's squad depth set to be pushed to the limit with congested fixtures coming up

Liverpool will play seven matches in 21 days

Liverpool travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday evening before hosting AC Milan in their opening UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday.

A combination of league, UEFA Champions League and League Cup engagements will see the Anfield side embark on a grueling run of playing seven matches in 21 days.

This will test Klopp's resources to the limit and he is sure to maximize the full squad of players available to him in order to avoid burnout or fatigue.

Up and running in the second-half. Let's keep this going, Reds! 💪🔴



[0-1] #LEELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 12, 2021

Liverpool are competing on four fronts this season and having ended last campaign trophyless, they will be keen to rectify that come the end of the season. They will, however, have their work cut out, as their domestic rivals including Manchester United and Chelsea have strengthened significantly.

The case is not much different on the continent but, as Gary Neville has admitted, it would be foolhardy to write Jurgen Klopp's men off.

