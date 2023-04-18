"They provide a lot of guarantees" – Louis Saha urges Manchester United to sign 2 superstar midfielders dubbed 'aggressive and intelligent' 

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha believes the Red Devils should sign Brighton & Hove Albion midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo in the summer.

Both midfielders have had an excellent 2022-23 campaign. Mac Allister helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup final and has garnered a lot of attention since then. He has also been excellent for Brighton, registering 10 goals and two assists in 30 games across competitions.

Caicedo, meanwhile, has made 33 appearances for the Seagulls across all competitions, becoming a formidable force in midfield. Arsenal made two bids to sign him in January but Brighton rejected them.

Saha believes that Manchester United should sign the duo and if that happens, Scott McTominay and Fred might leave the club. He said (via the Mirror):

"I think Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo are good players. I'm a big fan of Caicedo in particular. They are the type of players Man Utd may look for because they are aggressive, intelligent and good on the ball. They provide a lot of guarantees."

He added:

"There are a lot of players in those positions too. Whether Fred and McTominay are thinking they will move if ten Hag signs them, then that's a possibility. If that's not the case, it would be strange. You have Casemiro, Eriksen, Bruno who can play there. Even if the season is long, it won't provide the right platform for Fred and McTominay if they sign Mac Allister and Caicedo."

As per the Mirror, Liverpool and Arsenal are also interested in signing Mac Allister. The Argentine's father Carlos has stated that the midfielder is likely to leave Brighton in the summer.

Moises Caicedo stated he dreams of playing at Manchester United

Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo has previously stated that he wants to play for Manchester United and follow in the footsteps of compatriot Antonio Valencia. The former Ecuadorian fullback spent a decade at Old Trafford, making 339 appearances.

Speaking to The Athletic last year, Caicedo said:

"My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow. With his strength and dedication, he was able to get to that level. That motivates me to keep working hard and do the right things."

Caicedo, 21, has proven to be a big asset for Brighton since he joined the club from Independiente in 2021. Since Yves Bissouma's departure last summer, the Ecuadorian has become the first-choice defensive midfielder at the club.

Manchester United, meanwhile, signed Casemiro last summer. However, when the Brazilian is unavailable due to injuries or suspensions, the drop-off in quality is arguably a big one. Hence, they could look to bring Caicedo in to further strengthen their midfield.

