"They had quite a lot of the ball" - Roy Hodgson identifies Manchester United's problem in draw against Watford

Watford boss Roy Hodgson believes Manchester United aren't creating enough chances despite dominating possession.

Hodgson's comments come after his spirited Hornets side held the Red Devils to a goalless draw at Old Trafford over the weekend. Watford worked hard to hold a compact defensive shape and didn't allow their more-fancied opponents to create too many clear-cut chances.

Speaking after the match, Hodgson reflected on his side while also speaking about Manchester United's main problem. He said (as quoted by Manchester Evening News):

"It was always going to be hard-fought for teams like ourselves here. We held our own exceptionally well. I wasn't thinking they were going to score every time they had the ball."

Hodgson went on to add:

"We should be fighting for our lives on the pitch. The attitude of the team was outstanding. They had quite a lot of the ball around our area, but they didn't create a myriad of chances, although Ben Foster dealt with the best of what they did carve out."

Watford recorded just 32% possession, with the Red Devils dominating the ball. However, only three of United's 22 shots were on target. The Hornets themselves had two shots on target from 10 attempts with neither goalkeeper really having to work hard for their clean sheet.

Watford draw raises questions once again about Manchester United's quest for top four

Earlier in the season, Manchester United were referred to as a top-heavy squad due to the littany of attacking players amid their ranks. While the club's forwards have delivered from time to time, inconsistency continues to haunt their bid for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

As things stand, Ralf Rangnick's side are still fourth in the league standings with 47 points from 27 matches. However, they are only two points ahead of sixth-placed Arsenal, who are in form and have three matches in hand.

City (A)

Spurs (H)

Atleti (H)

Liverpool (H)

Norwich (A)

Arsenal (A)



United fixture list:

City (A)
Spurs (H)
Atleti (H)
Liverpool (H)
Norwich (A)
Arsenal (A)

That is a very, very tough run after you've failed to beat Watford.

The Red Devils desperately needed a win against Watford given the difficulties of their upcoming fixtures. Manchester United take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur at home and Liverpool at Anfield in their next three league matches.

City and Liverpool are currently fighting for the title and playing at home, making them firm favorites in their respective matches against Rangnick's men. Tottenham, meanwhile, have the personnel and potential to stop teams currently placed above them in the table.

This three-match run could ultimately define Manchester United's top-four ambitions.

