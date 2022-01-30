"They’re 3 of the best in the world" - Kevin Phillips suggests Argentine star won't break into Liverpool's attack if he seals Anfield move 

According to a report from Tutto Mercato, Liverpool are monitoring Paulo Dybala's contract situation with Juventus. The Argentine's contract expires in the summer of 2022 and he has reportedly decided not to sign a new contract with Old Lady.

A host of clubs will be interested in signing the forward in the summer for free and the Reds are among those clubs. However, former Premier League forward Kevin Phillips believes Dybala won't be able to break into the current Liverpool team.

The Reds have a dominant trio in the form of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. Phillips believes Dybala will have to work hard to have any chance of replacing either of those three.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Paulo Dybala, who has not extended his contract at Juventus, has been contacted by Liverpool.



(Source: Paulo Dybala, who has not extended his contract at Juventus, has been contacted by Liverpool.(Source: @TuttoMercatoWeb 🚨 Paulo Dybala, who has not extended his contract at Juventus, has been contacted by Liverpool.(Source: @TuttoMercatoWeb) https://t.co/nHsGj91Dtr

Speaking to Football Insider about whether the Argentine could play in the current front three at Anfield, Phillips said:

“No, if I’m being honest.Not when you’ve got Diogo Jota, Mane, and Salah all back fit and firing. Not many in the world could break into that front three. Whoever comes, whether it’s Dybala or someone else – they’ll have to fight for their place."

He also touched upon Salah's contract situation with the club. The Egyptian's contract runs out in 2023 and the negotiations for a new contract currently haven't been fruitful between the two parties.

Phillips added:

"Of course, we don’t know whether the contract of Salah is going to be resolved. If he’s going to move on, then obviously that will free up a spot. But at the minute, no one is breaking in ahead of those three – they’re three of the best in the world.”

Liverpool's front three's numbers this season

There is no denying that the front three of the Reds are in sublime form this season. Salah has always shone in his career at Anfield but he has been ably backed by Mane and Jota this season.

The Egyptian has scored a remarkable 23 goals and made nine assists in just 26 appearances in all competitions this season. He is definitely going for the 2022 Ballon d'Or trophy.

LFC Stats @LFCData Liverpool are topping the scoring and assists charts in the Premier League.



Top scorers:

🥇 Salah - 16

🥈 Jota - 10



Most assists:

🥇 Trent - 10

🥈 Salah - 9

🥉 Robertson - 8



9 points off City with a game in hand, and still to play them. Up the comeback Reds. Liverpool are topping the scoring and assists charts in the Premier League.Top scorers:🥇 Salah - 16🥈 Jota - 10Most assists:🥇 Trent - 10🥈 Salah - 9🥉 Robertson - 89 points off City with a game in hand, and still to play them. Up the comeback Reds. https://t.co/nKysdk25SZ

Mane, meanwhile, is having an underwhelming season by his standards. He has scored 10 goals and made one in 26 appearances across all competitions.

However, Jota has stepped up his game big time at the expense of Roberto Firmino. He has scored 14 goals and made two assists in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is evident why Kevin Phillips believes it will be hard for any player to break into Liverpool's front three.

Edited by Diptanil Roy