"They’re already among the world’s best players" - Gabriel Martinelli makes bold claim about 2 Arsenal teammates

Arsenal attacker Gabriel Martinelli has hailed his teammates Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe as among 'the world’s best players' already.

Mikel Arteta has done an incredible job at the Emirates since taking charge of the north London club. And, youth has been the biggest weapon of the Arsenal manager as they look likely to secure Champions League qualification this season.

Gabriel Martinelli has been a pivotal figure for them this season along with the likes of fellow youngsters Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe among others.

The 20-year-old Brazilian, who was recently rewarded with an international callup for Selecao thanks to his blistering form, has opened up about playing alongside Saka and Smith Rowe.

Martinelli has insisted that he relishes his time on the pitch alongside the England duo who are 'about the same age' and 'enjoy the same things'.

The Brazilian has claimed that the two English internationals are 'among the world’s best players' and are statistically 'two under-21s with the most goals and assists in the Premier League'.

The youngster has admitted that they 'obviously' feel 'the pressure of playing for Arsenal' but can 'play more freely' because of their age.

The 20-year-old told FourFourTwo magazine, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“It’s easy, you know? We’re all about the same age and enjoy the same things, so it’s great to have them by my side on the pitch. They’re already among the world’s best players and you can see that by the stats – they’re the two under-21s with the most goals and assists in the Premier League."

He added:

"When we’re all on pitch, there’s obviously the pressure of playing for Arsenal – we know the responsibility we have – but perhaps because of our age, we play more freely.”

Arsenal have a bright future ahead of themselves

While it might be an exaggression to say that Saka and Smith Rowe are already among the best players in the world, they certainly have all the qualities to become world-beaters.

With such a core group of extremely talented young players, the Gunners seem to have a bright future ahead.

Mikel Arteta is himself the youngest manager in the Premier League right now and is doing a brilliant job of getting the best out of his talented youthful squad.

