"They’re always singing a tune" - How Georgina Rodriguez's friends use a Jennifer Lopez song to tease her over marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez has revealed that her friends tease her over a potential marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo since Jennifer Lopez's new song "The Ring" came out.

Ronaldo and Rodriguez have been in a relationship of almost seven years now but are yet to get married. The couple have often been asked about when they will tie the knot. Ronaldo answered the question (via Sports Manor):

“It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or a month. I’m 1000 percent sure it will happen.”

Now, in her Netflix series 'I am Georgina', Georgina Rodriguez has revealed how her friends often tease her about marrying Ronaldo since Lopez's new song came out:

"It doesn’t depend on me. … I wish. To be honest, I don’t think our situation would change drastically because I feel really loved. I have what matters the most with Cristiano. Our wonderful kids and the love I get from him every day. Doesn’t matter.”

She added:

“They are always joking about the wedding. ‘When’s the wedding?’ Ever since Jennifer Lopez put out that song about ‘The Ring’. My god, they’re always singing a tune.”

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been in a relationship since 2016. The pair now live in Riyadh since the Portuguese superstar made a move to Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr in late 2022.

When Georgina Rodriguez claimed she already feels married to Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo are one of the most celebrated couples in the world. They also share a very close bond, and glimpses of that could be found on their social media pages.

Speaking about her marriage with Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodriguez once said that she already feels attached to the Al-Nassr player. She said on her Netflix show:

"I really couldn't be more married. Cristiano and I are married in the eyes of God. That's all that matters to me. He protects us and keeps us together. One day, though, a ceremony will follow. I'm lucky I can show you dreams really do come true. I appreciate the opportunities God has given to me."

Fans are also in keen anticipation about the couple getting married.

