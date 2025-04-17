"They're annoying" - Ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant reacts to news of Real Madrid wanting to sign Reds' 'unsung hero' in swap deal

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has termed Real Madrid as 'annoying' for targeting multiple Reds players this summer. His response came to rumors linking Los Blancos youngster Arda Guler with a swap deal for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.
During an interview with Makthavare, Pennant urged his former side to avoid Madrid's reported offer for Mac Allister in the summer. He said (via GOAL):
"Real Madrid keep trying to pinch Liverpool’s players, they're annoying! I hope they don't take Alexis MacAllister this summer, although you can imagine he'd settle in there well with the language and culture, it'd make him feel a bit closer to home. He's such an important player for Liverpool and he's quite often the unsung hero, he makes the team tick."
He added:
"He's not like Xabi Alonso who sprays 60-yard passes around the pitch, but he's very clever with his smaller passes and has an eye for goal himself. I hope that this transfer doesn't materialise. Arda Guler has been mentioned in a swap deal, and I think he's a great player and would be a good addition, but for me, he wouldn’t fill that gap."
Los Blancos are reportedly looking for Luka Modric's long-term replacement, and have identified Mac Allister as a suitable option. Madrid's pursuit of the Argentine could also be tied to his flexibility in featuring in multiple midfield positions.
Since joining Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2023 for a reported €42 million, Mac Allister has arguably surpassed his valuation. In 45 games this season, the Argentine has registered 11 goal contributions. His market value has also surged to €90 million as per Transfermarkt.
How has Arda Guler performed for Real Madrid this season amid Liverpool's link?
Arda Guler has struggled for minutes at Real Madrid this season. This has also raised concerns regarding his role and significance in Los Blancos’ squad.
Amid talks regarding his future, Guler has returned with decent numbers despite his limited minutes on the pitch. In 34 appearances, the Turkey international has scored three goals and provided seven assists, most of which have come off the bench.
Thus, the youngster might consider the offers that come his way this summer.