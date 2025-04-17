"They're annoying" - Ex-Liverpool star Jermaine Pennant reacts to news of Real Madrid wanting to sign Reds' 'unsung hero' in swap deal

Former Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant has termed Real Madrid as 'annoying' for targeting multiple Reds players this summer. His response came to rumors linking Los Blancos youngster Arda Guler with a swap deal for midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Ad

During an interview with Makthavare, Pennant urged his former side to avoid Madrid's reported offer for Mac Allister in the summer. He said (via GOAL):

"Real Madrid keep trying to pinch Liverpool’s players, they're annoying! I hope they don't take Alexis MacAllister this summer, although you can imagine he'd settle in there well with the language and culture, it'd make him feel a bit closer to home. He's such an important player for Liverpool and he's quite often the unsung hero, he makes the team tick."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"He's not like Xabi Alonso who sprays 60-yard passes around the pitch, but he's very clever with his smaller passes and has an eye for goal himself. I hope that this transfer doesn't materialise. Arda Guler has been mentioned in a swap deal, and I think he's a great player and would be a good addition, but for me, he wouldn’t fill that gap."

Ad

Los Blancos are reportedly looking for Luka Modric's long-term replacement, and have identified Mac Allister as a suitable option. Madrid's pursuit of the Argentine could also be tied to his flexibility in featuring in multiple midfield positions.

Since joining Liverpool from Brighton and Hove Albion in July 2023 for a reported €42 million, Mac Allister has arguably surpassed his valuation. In 45 games this season, the Argentine has registered 11 goal contributions. His market value has also surged to €90 million as per Transfermarkt.

Ad

How has Arda Guler performed for Real Madrid this season amid Liverpool's link?

Deportivo Alaves v Real Madrid CF - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Arda Guler has struggled for minutes at Real Madrid this season. This has also raised concerns regarding his role and significance in Los Blancos’ squad.

Ad

Amid talks regarding his future, Guler has returned with decent numbers despite his limited minutes on the pitch. In 34 appearances, the Turkey international has scored three goals and provided seven assists, most of which have come off the bench.

Thus, the youngster might consider the offers that come his way this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More