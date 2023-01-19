"They're so behind on everything"- Jesse Lingard says Manchester United haven’t had stability since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure

Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has slammed his former club in a bombshell interview on The Diary of a CEO podcast. The Englishman also spoke about the abuse he received from fans as well as his personal troubles during his time at Old Trafford.

Lingard started by claiming that Manchester United prevented him from moving to Newcastle United on loan last January. He also stated that the club's Director of Football John Murtough was the culprit for his canceled move.

The Nottingham Forest attacker said (via the Daily Mail):

"So, they let a couple of players go out on loan, but when it came to me, John Murtough rang and said, 'No, you're not going on loan.' I was like, 'Well, he's gone on loan - let me go and enjoy my football as I'm not playing here.' He asked, 'What do you want, days off?' and I said, 'No, I just want to go and play football.'"

Regarding his reaction to being denied a loan move, Lingard added:

So, then they stopped the loan - I was pissed - and when he said, 'Did I want days off,' so I messaged him and said, 'I am going to take two days off now, just because you said that.' Then they put out, 'Jesse's asked for two days off in the media.' I was like, 'What?' I went on Twitter straight away and put the facts out there."

Lingard completed a free transfer to Nottingham Forest last summer after a complicated exit from Manchester United. The England international has registered 14 Premier League appearances for his new outfit this term.

Jesse Lingard reflects on Sir Alex Ferguson's departure and the state of Manchester United's facilities

The English attacking midfielder also spoke about the poor state of Manchester United following the departure of legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson's departure. He said:

"There was no control. When Ferguson was there, it was full control. A fortress - everything went through him. Contracts, commercial deals, everything. Of course, generations change, players grow up and people have a voice. When things are getting said about you that are not true, you are going to voice your opinion."

Lingard added:

"It wouldn't have happened back in the day - it would have been squashed there and then with Sir Alex. But now, people have got platforms to voice their own opinion and write what they want."

The former Manchester United star further went on to say:

"They're so behind on everything. You see City's facilities, Tottenham's facilities... people are miles ahead. Even the social side of things. I went to them in 2017 about YouTube and doing content - I just wanted them to get up to date with everything and the new things that are happening."

"You have to be relevant and stay relevant. There was no control, no structure, people doing what they want - it was like a free-for-all."

